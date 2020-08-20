The EOS price line fell below the $3.35 mark on the 19th of August. The cryptocurrency traded between the $3.20 and $3.65 levels over the day’s trade. Skinwah is a Trading View analyst who is of the opinion that EOS will fall to $2.8 soon.

1-Day EOS price analysis

EOS price chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the day, the cryptocurrency’s price line stood above the $3.55 level. The price fell towards the $3.35 mark during the first quarter of the day’s trade, after which it traversed between the $3.35 and $3.50 levels until 15:00 GMT. EOS continued to descend on the charts and approached a day’s low of $3.236. At the time of writing, EOS was observed trading at the price of $3.374 US Dollars.

Will EOS price fall below $3?

The Trading View analyst Skinwah believes that the EOSUSD pair will fall towards the $2.8 price level.

EOS price chart by Trading View

The chart above shows an important resistance near the $4 mark for the EOSUSD trading pair. The cryptocurrency tested the resistance on the 17th of August and it was rejected by the strong resistance. The price line fell towards the $3.7 mark shortly after it approached the resistance. As per the idea, the price line will move towards the $2.8 mark, where the analyst hopes to enter the trade.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.