The EOS price line dropped below the $3.55 mark on the 18th of August. The cryptocurrency traded within the $3.35 and $3.85 price levels over the day.

1-Day EOS price analysis

The cryptocurrency was observed trading at $3.414 US Dollars at the time of writing. For the day’s lowest, EOS fell to the $3.53 mark. The day’s highest was approached early into the 24-Hour trade when the price line rose to $3.82.

What’s next for the EOS price?

The Trading View analyst Virad Jain believed that the EOSUSD pair will either rise towards the $3.9 mark, or fall below the $3.5 level in a short-term trade.

The analyst had used a 1-Hour chart in this trading idea of theirs. The cryptocurrency was shown to trade between the $3.5 and $3.9 price levels from the 15th of August. The cryptocurrency tested the resistance level of the trading channel on the 17th of August, after which it has been falling on the charts. On the 18th of August, the price line moved below the $3.5 mark, thus confirming the trading idea posted by Virad Jain.

The price line had seen a strong resistance near the $3.9 level, after which it was pushed down on the charts. The cryptocurrency also observed a double bottom pattern, which was where the price formed a support level for this trade. The entry-level for the trade was held at $3.56, while the exit was at $4.5. The stop-loss order was placed at the $3.48 mark by the crypto analyst.

