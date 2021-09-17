TL;DR Breakdown

The EOS price analysis shows bullish sentiments

EOS is fluctuating between $4.8549 and $5.0717 in the last 24 hours.

RSI and MACD analysis on the 1-Day and 4-Hour price chart suggests that the price will increase further.

EOS price analysis: General price overview

EOS began her price analysis chart with a positive trend. The bulls controlled the market, pushing prices up by cup and handle patterns that took them to intraday highs of $5.0. The sellers erected a powerful barrier at the intraday highs, causing a falling price in a descending triangle. The resistance seems to be so strong as the bulls have not yet broken past the resistance.

Cryptocurrency heat map by Coin360

The general cryptocurrency market is bullish, as the heat map suggests. The most prominent digital currency BTC has recorded a 0.83 percent increase, and the coin is trading at $47.9K. Its all-time close competitor ETH is also bullish, it has also recorded a slight percent increment, and it is currently trading at $3.5K. Altcoin, like the meme coin, continues to bleed. This week has been generally bearish to most of the altcoins and the cryptocurrency market in general. Even though some altcoins are trading in a bearish manner, others have recorded massive gains in the last 24 hours; MTL tops the list of gainers with a 60 percent gain. EOS/USD is trading at a loss of -0.8 on the dial cryptocurrency heatmap.

4-hour EOS price analysis: Could EOS/USD retrace to $6.2528 soon?

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The RSI is currently reading 47.31, which is in the neutral zone. There’s a chance that the RSI will move into the overbought region as long as it remains in the neutral region.

The MACD line and the red line have been crossing each other several times in the four-hour chart. The MACD lines are presently pointing towards the red line, which indicates that the bulls are in the process of reversing the bear trend.

The 4-Hour EOS price forecast chart gives us a good indication of what to anticipate from the market in the next few hours. The first thing to note is that, in the broad context, the following four hours will see further gains in price.

EOS price analysis: Conclusion

The EOS market is extremely enthusiastic today. The resistance has yet to take control, and the bulls are energetically pushing the market higher. However, it is possible that the last high of $6.2528 will not be reached today. The price, on the other hand, may approach the resistance level before increasing.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.