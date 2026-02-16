Anthropic is seeing revenue growth in India on developer adoption as artificial intelligence tools gain traction across private and public sectors, with the AI startup setting up an office in Bengaluru.

The US-based AI firm says its India revenue run rate has doubled in just four months, driven by intensive use by developers and productivity professionals, as well as early government deployments.

This comes as the AI startup also announced new partnerships in the country, which is the second-largest market for its Claude.ai. These partnerships will also support various public sectors, including education, judicial, and health services.

Revenue doubles as developers drive growth

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, commented on the unexpected speed of India’s growth during a speech in Bangalore. “Since my last trip here, the company has doubled its run rate revenue in India,” said Amodei.

Anthropic’s growth is primarily driven by developer-centric products. According to Amodei, Claude Code (“Claude”) is experiencing extremely high adoption among developers and may have even experienced an accelerated growth pattern relative to other developer tools, given the abundance of talented engineers in India.

Unlike other countries, Indian users employ AI technology very differently. One of the most distinctive aspects of India in comparison to the rest of the world is the extremely technical nature of Indians’ use of these technologies, according to Amodei.

The startup also announced that its India team will offer applied AI expertise to its growing enterprise customers, startups, and digital natives, helping them design, build, and scale Claude-powered solutions for their businesses.

Among the enterprises, Air India is using Claude Code to help developers ship custom software faster and at lower costs as part of the broader push to use agentic AI across its operations.

Globally, casual consumers blend with professional activities, which leads to a lower level of intensity than in India, where the majority of those adopting AI technologies are developers and are focused on enhancing productivity.

According to him, this level of intensity is indicative of a rapid experimentation culture where teams can quickly test new ideas and, if they don’t work, change direction and move on.

India’s adoption accelerates AI deployment and boosts Anthropic

Organizations beyond private enterprise are becoming interested in this technology too; for example, Amodei pointed out the work being done by the Indian government via the Ministry of Statistics in creating an “MCP-type” server for querying economic data and statistics.

The pace of these efforts, he believes, is abnormal as “government agencies in other parts of the world do not act as quickly as Indian government agencies do,” adding that the country’s “unique entrepreneurial spirit and technical expertise” contribute to this differentiation.

Amodei stated that as AI models will be performing these kinds of tasks in the future, humans will be able to transition from a job of doing their own work to one of being a supplemental supervisor for AI workers, thus increasing output by a factor of 10X to 100X.

He also stated that because of the aforementioned transition, there will be many start-ups across all industries (including biology, pharma/healthcare, finance, and legal) developing new products that utilize AI.

Business is also booming in the US. Anthropic’s user base increased by 11% after its viral Super Bowl ad, which bashed rival OpenAI and earned it bragging rights, according to BNP Paribas.

Visits to the Claude chatbot maker’s website jumped 6.5%, pushing Anthropic into the top 10 free apps on the Apple Store to beat competitors Meta, Gemini, and OpenAI.

According to data analyzed by BNP Paribas, OpenAI’s daily active users also saw a 2.7% bump post-game, and Google’s Gemini added 1.4%. AI brand ads took center stage at the Super Bowl, reaching an audience of about 125 million in the U.S. alone. However, Claude’s user base still lags behind those of ChatGPT and Gemini.