Anthropic user base surges 11% after Super Bowl ad bashing OpenAI goes viral.

Anthropic’s user base increased by 11% after its viral Super Bowl ad, which bashed rival OpenAI and earned it bragging rights, according to BNP Paribas. Visits to the Claude chatbot maker’s website jumped 6.5%, pushing Anthropic into the top 10 free apps on the Apple Store to beat competitors Meta, Gemini, and OpenAI.

According to the data analyzed by BNP Paribas, OpenAI’s daily active users also saw a 2.7% bump post-game, and Google’s Gemini added 1.4%. AI brand ads took center stage at the Super Bowl, reaching an audience of about 125 million in the U.S. alone. However, Claude’s user base still lags behind those of ChatGPT and Gemini.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Anthropic and OpenAI added a new layer with the dueling ads as the AI firms head toward potential IPOs later this year. Both companies have become more publicly vocal in recent weeks, with executives openly slurring each other’s businesses.

Anthropic’s snarky ad wins AI Super Bowl

BNP Paribas said Anthropic’s cheeky Super Bowl ad, which indirectly took aim at OpenAI, led to the highest increase in visits and users, beating all other AI firms to win the “AI Super Bowl.” Meta, Google Gemini, OpenAI, and Anthropic all aired commercials during the Super Bowl in the battle for more customers.

Paul Smith, chief commercial officer at Anthropic, said his company is focused on growing revenue rather than spending money. He also noted that Anthropic is even less interested in flashy headlines. The senior Anthropic executive, speaking during an AI partnership signing with Man Group, took a light swipe at OpenAI’s spending and plans to test ads in ChatGPT.

“It was a conscious decision not to include ads in Claude. Advertising would take Anthropic in directions where you’re optimizing for the wrong things.” –Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at Anthropic

Smith said his company is “unconflicted” because it does not run ads, focusing instead on selling its AI to businesses. He added that, without ads, Anthropic can focus on areas such as making AI models more intelligent, trusted, helpful, and safe. The AI firm has committed $50 billion to building data centers in the U.S., but it is also buying compute from Google and Microsoft.

Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, has also reinforced a do-more-with-less mindset and said the company is taking a more disciplined approach to spending than others. Smith pointed out that Anthropic is looking to buy compute as close to the correct amount as possible, without going too much or too little. He emphasized that his company is not buying ahead of demand.

OpenAI CEO calls Anthropic’s Super Bowl ad deceptive

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded in a lengthy X post, calling Anthropic’s Super Bowl funny but deceptive. He further stoked the fire in an interview with the tech news show TBPN, reiterating that Anthropic was clearly being dishonest. Altman emphasized that his company would never run ads in the way Anthropic depicted them, adding that OpenAI users would definitely reject that.

The OpenAI boss also threw small jabs at Anthropic, claiming that more Texans use ChatGPT for free than the total number of people who use Claude in the U.S. He noted that Anthropic offers an expensive product to rich people. Individual plans for ChatGPT range from free to $200 a month, while Anthropic’s individual plans for Claude range from free to $100 a month.

Altman also defended his company’s decision to show ads on ChatGPT, stressing that OpenAI has differently-shaped problems than Anthropic. He pointed out that no ads are shown for ChatGPT Plus or Pro subscribers.

The OpenAI executive also accused Anthropic of wanting to control what people do with AI, adding that Anthropic blocks companies it does not like from using its coding product. He further noted that the rival company also wants to tell others what their business models can be, calling it a dark path.