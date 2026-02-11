OpenAI integrates tailored ChatGPT into Pentagon system amid expert safety concerns

OpenAI announced on Monday that it is deploying a custom version of ChatGPT on GenAI.mil, the Department of War’s secure enterprise AI platform. The partnership will equip 3 million civilian and military personnel with AI tools to enhance mission readiness, research, and administrative workflows.

OpenAI is extending its collaboration with the Pentagon by joining other frontier AI laboratories on GenAI.mil. The AI company has previously collaborated with DARPA to support cyber defense initiatives.

Earlier this year, OpenAI also started a pilot program with the Department’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to investigate how frontier AI may improve Pentagon operations.

OpenAI deploys ChatGPT with safeguards for the military

OpenAI stated that those in charge of national defense ought to have access to the most advanced resources available. The company emphasized how crucial it is to assist the U.S. and other democratic nations in comprehending how AI, when properly protected, can protect people, dissuade enemies, and avert conflict.

OpenAI revealed that it is integrating ChatGPT into GenAI.mil. to facilitate safe and efficient government use and give American service members dependable AI capabilities.

“We believe we can best achieve that by participating in efforts like GenAI.mil⁠(opens in a new window), where we help shape the technical norms for how AI is deployed across government,” the company said in the announcement.

OpenAI said that the GenAI.mil version of ChatGPT will operate on a government cloud infrastructure that has been cleared for unclassified Defense Department usage. According to the company, the system includes safeguards designed to protect sensitive data.

The tech firm further stated that integrating ChatGPT into GenAI.mil reflects how the firm approaches government work more widely, in focused, practical, safety-forward, and grounded in real-world use.

However, Public Citizen’s Big Tech Accountability Advocate J.B. Branch cautioned that an excessive dependence on AI by users may compromise those safeguards.

Branch argued that research indicates that when individuals use these huge language models, they tend to give them the benefit of the doubt. He added, “So in high‑impact situations like the military, that makes it even more important to ensure they get things correct.”

Although OpenAI stated that the customized version of ChatGPT is exclusively intended for unclassified data, Branch cautioned that entrusting AI systems with sensitive data exposes them to attackers, noting that users frequently confuse these technologies for safe havens.

He argued that only a select few are supposed to view classified material. He further said that even a military-only cut-off system does not alter the reality that access to secret information is still limited.

Pentagon accelerates AI integration to maintain superiority

The deployment occurs as AI developers aim for financial success and the Pentagon speeds up the integration of commercial AI across military networks.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated in January that the Pentagon intends to use leading AI models in both secret and unclassified military networks. Hegseth said that the War Department wants to create “an AI-first warfighting force across all domains,” including frontline operations and internal planning systems.

According to Hegseth, the strategic fight for technological superiority in the twenty-first century must be won by the United States. He cited long-range drones, autonomous systems, quantum technology, hypersonics, and artificial intelligence as important fields.

“If you talk to Elon Musk long enough, he will tell you how important hypersonics and long-range drones are, and he’s 100% correct. Space capabilities, directed energy, and biotechnology are the new areas of global competition.” -Pete Hegseth, United States Secretary of Defense.

He further stated that the Pentagon would start utilizing Grok, a reference to the reestablished ties between Musk and the Trump Administration. Hegseth said the aim is to maintain U.S. military advantage as AI capabilities spread globally.

Hegseth added that the War Department must guarantee America’s military AI superiority to stop rivals from abusing the technology and endangering American citizens or national security. Hegseth emphasized that as AI capabilities continue to expand globally, it is imperative to preserve this advantage.