How and why is Anthropic the best-performing tech company this week?

Anthropic went from background noise to market chaos in a matter of days, somehow becoming the best-performing tech company of the week,

What set it off was a new batch of updates to Claude, including a feature that can do legal work.

Stocks started falling on Monday and didn’t stop for days. From real estate platforms to finance tools, the selloff spread fast. Then came Super Bowl ads that went straight for OpenAI. It was calculated. And loud.

On Thursday, Cryptopolitan reported that Anthropic had rolled out its newest model, which runs teams of coding assistants, handles data and analysis, and takes on tasks that used to need a whole product team.

Claude’s new tools triggered a market response that slammed companies like Salesforce, Intuit, and Adobe. Legal software, financial data platforms, and even real estate tech firms lost billions in value. Why? Because Claude can now do work that used to take people with years of experience.

The Claude add-ons include agents that don’t wait for prompts, so they work for hours, completing full workflows on their own. One of them handles legal work. Others manage technical teams or financial tasks. If you run a business that depends on enterprise software, that’s a threat. And investors saw it.

Anthropic didn’t get here by accident. It built its rise on a strategy aimed at business customers and engineers. Its models were designed to handle code. Not because coding is flashy, but because coding is the core of most enterprise tools. If you can build software, you can build anything.

Even Jensen from Nvidia tried to calm the panic, saying the reaction was too extreme. Some analysts said companies aren’t likely to replace platforms overnight. But that didn’t stop investors from pulling back. It didn’t stop companies from panicking either.

Still, the big tech players are doubling down. Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, and Oracle are on track to spend more than $600 billion this year. That’s close to Japan’s entire national budget. And Anthropic is one of the reasons why that number is so high.

Delayed launch gave Anthropic an edge later

Dario Amodei, who co-founded Anthropic in 2021, left OpenAI after a fight with Sam Altman. Anthropic waited to release its models in 2022 because the team didn’t want to rush into an AI arms race. Then OpenAI launched ChatGPT that November and caught the world’s attention. A few months later, Anthropic joined the fight, but on its own terms.

One of its biggest strengths is how it trains models. Anthropic came up with “reinforcement learning from AI feedback.” That means AI models test other AI outputs, and humans just give the rules. It speeds up training and avoids bias.

Anthropic is also starting to win in enterprise numbers. Data from Ramp, an expense software company, showed that in January, Claude made up almost 80 percent of API usage across third-party services. That’s how developers connect to AI tools behind the scenes. Claude dominated.

Other surveys say OpenAI still has more business users. But Claude is catching up. The Wall Street Journal claims that Anthropic has internally said it expects to break even in 2028, two years before OpenAI. Claude costs less to run. OpenAI is burning cash on compute. That gap matters.

Anthropic didn’t flood the market with a flashy chatbot. It came for the hard problems. And it’s winning business because of that. It can replace legal teams, financial analysts, coders, even product managers. That’s why software stocks fell. That’s why enterprise tools are suddenly under pressure. And that’s why Anthropic is the most powerful tech story this week.