TL;DR Breakdown

Eminem buys Bored Ape NFT for $450,000.

Rapper joins scores of other celebrities to stake on Bored Ape.

Legendary American rapper Marshall Mathers, Eminem, has become the latest super celebrity to purchase a Bored Ape NFT. This is as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs have been very popular this year and the project saw more than $1 billion in volume worldwide, according to defillama.com metrics.

On Thursday night, he purchased one of the Ethereum-based Apes for 123.45 ETH ($452,000). Afterward, he made the ape his profile picture on Twitter. After his recent acquisition, the rapper appears to have collected at least 15 NFTs so far on OpenSea under the name Shady_Holdings.

NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection have seen their floor price increase by 35 percent while other popular collections decreased in turn.

Part of the reason for this might be that many super celebrities such as Steph Curry have jumped on board and bought a Bored Ape for their Twitter profile pictures.

See who sold Bored Ape NFT to Eminem after many calls

Eminem is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, having sold more than 220 million records worldwide. He’s also the only rapper to have ever won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, which he won for “Lose Yourself” in the movie “8 Mile.” He’s also won numerous American Music Awards and 15 Grammy Awards.

Fellow BAYC member GeeGazza sold the blonde ape to the rapper, announcing that the sale becoming a reality is “madness” and remarking, “I’m living in a simulation.” Eminem has not yet commented publicly on the sale.

GeeGazza had, in fact, been hoping to sell this ape to Eminem for months now. Back in November, he said, “I still think Eminem is destined to buy my Bored Ape one day.” He also admitted, “You don’t understand how long I’ve been manifesting that Eminem buys my ape.”