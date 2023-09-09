Embracing AI in Universities and the Evolution of Education for a Digital Era

TL;DR Breakdown

Description As universities gear up for the fall semester, a new wave of artificial intelligence tools is making its presence felt across various academic disciplines. From Shakespearean-style playwriting to raising awareness about ethical dilemmas, educators harness AI’s potential in innovative ways, well beyond the confines of computer science labs. Contents hide 1 AI in creative learning … Read more

As universities gear up for the fall semester, a new wave of artificial intelligence tools is making its presence felt across various academic disciplines. From Shakespearean-style playwriting to raising awareness about ethical dilemmas, educators harness AI’s potential in innovative ways, well beyond the confines of computer science labs.

AI in creative learning

Activate

Patrick Pennefather, an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia, is at the forefront of incorporating generative AI into creative courses. He believes AI can be a powerful brainstorming aid, assisting students in different aspects of the creative process. One of his exercises involves using ChatGPT to write new plays in the style of William Shakespeare, exploring how historical figures might view their portrayal in literature. While AI-generated content is a starting point, Pennefather emphasizes the necessity of human involvement, interaction, and refinement to create finished products.

AI’s role has been contentious in the creative fields, particularly in Hollywood. Pennefather advocates for creatives to retain control over AI’s use and the content it generates, hoping to mitigate issues such as copyright disputes and intellectual property concerns. He asserts that AI should augment the creative process rather than supplant it.

Ethical challenges of AI

AI’s integration into education also raises ethical questions. Pennefather highlights that AI algorithms can perpetuate biases and stereotypes when generating content, reinforcing the importance of discussing ethical concerns like copyright and bias with students. Such instances provide unique opportunities for students to reflect on their biases and critically analyze AI-generated outputs.

Ebrahim Bagheri, leading an inter-university research program on responsible AI development, sheds light on potential problems in AI development. Content moderators, often in low-wage positions in the Global South, face the ethical dilemma of reviewing sensitive content. Recent reports about content moderators in Nairobi revealed exploitative conditions, calling for investigations into these practices. Bagheri stresses the importance of educating students about the ethical considerations surrounding AI development.

AI as the perfect teaching assistant

In the field of computer science, AI is seen as a valuable teaching assistant. Moulay Akhloufi, the Perception, Robotics, and Intelligent Machines Laboratory head at the University of Moncton, lauds ChatGPT as the “perfect teaching assistant.” AI can answer questions around the clock and help students test their code. While the risk of plagiarism exists, Akhloufi believes it’s essential to use these tools in education and teach students how to utilize them responsibly.

Paula MacDowell, an assistant professor in curriculum studies at the University of Saskatchewan, stresses the importance of AI not diminishing teacher-student relationships. She opposes using AI to automate tasks like writing report card comments or providing feedback, advocating for personalized, meaningful interactions between teachers and students.

Preparing for misinformation and deepfakes

As AI technology advances, there is a growing concern about its potential misuse. MacDowell warns that AI can be used to create convincing misinformation through deepfakes, making it challenging to distinguish real from fake content. She underscores the need to educate students about AI’s capabilities and encourages them to work with AI tools to understand their strengths and limitations better. Critical thinking and discernment are essential skills for navigating an AI-driven world, where misinformation can be prevalent.

Universities are embracing AI in diverse ways, from enhancing creative learning experiences to addressing ethical dilemmas and leveraging AI as a teaching assistant in computer science. Educators recognize the importance of preparing students for the opportunities and challenges posed by AI. As AI technology continues to evolve, universities play a pivotal role in equipping the next generation with the knowledge and critical thinking skills needed to thrive in an increasingly AI-powered world. By embracing AI responsibly and ethically, educators aim to empower their students to be active participants in shaping the future of technology.