ECOMI Price Prediction 2022-2031: Is OMI to $1 Possible?

If you invested $1,000 worth of OMI, the native coin of the ECOMI network, at the start of 2021, you would have gained $150,340 by now. The reason would be simple: 15,034.09% gain in September 2021 alone. So, there’s a lesson here: if you still want to become a millionaire with crypto, dreaming about it will get you nowhere.

You need to become a believer in cryptocurrency, that there’s real utility and sustainability. Scams are around the corner but price pumps happen every day even in crypto winter. If you still want to make yourself a crypto millionaire, you need to start smaller. The “next” BTC, is available for fractions of a dollar, and practically every other coin has the potential for price pumps as in the case of ECOMI.

People don’t believe OMI can get that high but the app is so easy to use and people are using ECOMI via the app without even knowing about it. All cryptocurrencies are trying to break into the mainstream which is huge. OMI had its chance in 2021 when it became the top gainer; in crypto winter, what are the chances it will go to the moon again? Let’s see with our ECOMI price predictions.

Based in Singapore, ECOMI aims to bring pop culture and entertainment into the digital space with a unique range of collectibles. It’s currently a little hard to get OMI on the main exchanges, but those who manage to do so could see a ton of price potential as this project becomes more mainstream.

ECOMI has secured partnerships with some of the most iconic brands in gaming and pop culture including Star Trek, Marvel, DC, GhostBusters, Adventure Time, etc. Let’s see if we will hit pay dirt with further road map developments.

Today’s ECOMI price is $0.001767720509 with a 24-hour trading volume of $847,945. OMI price is up 2.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 280 Billion OMI coins and a total supply of 319 Billion. If you are looking to buy or sell ECOMI, Gate.io is currently the most active exchange.

What is ECOMI?

ECOMI is a Singapore-based firm that offers the OMI coin, as well as secure ECOMI wallets and the VeVe platform. Its goal is to modernize popular culture by incorporating it into the internet age, with NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and their development as its primary objectives. NFTs might have a significant future in ECOMI’s eyes, not just as digital artworks but also as interactive experiences — forget about putting digital art on a USB stick; think of creating real 3D artwork of your favorite characters in your virtual reality (VR) headsets, or battling virtual 3D NFT Pokémon cards.

ECOMI has a huge worldwide user base and completed its move to Ethereum‘s layer-2 Immutable X protocol at the end of January. In March, the Bitmark centralized exchange listed Ecomi on its platform. The company has received backing from ORBIS Blockchain Technology Ltd. ECOMI aims to become the world’s largest NFT marketplace where users have access to a handful of brands on a flexible and secured platform. With its VeVe platform, it wants to bring pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.

ECOMI was founded in 2017, but it really began to soar with the launch of its VeVe platform in December 2020. The VeVe app allows individuals to truly own top-of-the-line digital collectibles. Users may buy regular, uncommon, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles from the app marketplace and share them across social network services while also trading them with the VeVe community from their smartphone. The app also offers a “Collectibles Discovery” feature that allows users to explore and find digital collectibles from artists and creators all over the world. The app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Ever since it was launched in 2020 and over half a million digital collectibles have been sold since the application was launched. Even some of the most popular and powerful brands were attracted to the app, such as Cartoon Network, Warner Brothers, Universal Studios, and many others.

How does ECOMI work?

ECOMI encompasses a number of services and functionalities that make up the ‘ECOMI collects’ category; as a result, each service has its own set of operations. To begin with, ECOMI hardware wallets are used to conduct transactions using the OMI token, the native currency.

The ECOMI wallet, which is part of the ECOMI collection, is always secure since it is never connected to the internet, thus avoiding any sort of cyber assault.

The ECOMI collection is based on the Metcalfe Effect, which states that the value of a network is proportional to the square of the number of users connected to it.ECOMI’s business model, in particular, has aided the company’s overall user base.

ECOMI is built on GoChain, a web3 public blockchain that was introduced in 2017 and can handle 100 times the volume of Ethereum while remaining compatible with it. The low throughput and congestion that plagued the Ethereum blockchain before the ETH 2.0 upgrade may have factored into the decision to use GoChain.

The GoChain blockchain is currently capable of handling at least 1,300 transactions per second (TPS), and it aims to reach 13,000 TPS in the near future.

The GoChain is a fork of Ethereum, which means it may execute Ethereum smart contracts with 100% precision. As a result of this, ECOMI can take advantage of existing GO20 and GO721 token standard implementations.

What Is the VeVe Platform?

The VeVe platform, previously known as ECOMI Collect, is a future platform for digital pop-culture collections. Here, NFTs are created for pop-culture icons — as licensing agreements are negotiated — with the opportunity for OMI holders to buy, swap, trade, game, and show off their NFT assets.

Users will also be able to use the VeVe store’s secondary market, an augmented reality showcase, where they may buy, sell and trade with other members of the community. All of these transactions will be completed using ECOMI’s native currency, OMI tokens. These tokens are used to purchase virtual collectibles or artwork via staking; open premium features access.

NFTs are made by VeVe and come in three styles: common, rare, and one-of-a-kind. They have varying costs depending on their scarcity. This also appeals to collectors’ interests in genuine pieces without offending those with less money. Furthermore, the site offers a number of features beyond its primary purpose, including virtual showrooms where owners may showcase their NFTs, as well as gaming activities.

The Secure Wallet

The Secure Wallet is a wireless, credit card-sized hard wallet for ECOMI cryptocurrency tokens. This wallet is never directly linked to the internet, ensuring that digital assets are safe from virus assaults or malicious individuals. The Secure Wallet’s user interface can be accessed through the companion app, which is available on Android and iOS.Users can perform transactions such as sending or receiving cryptocurrencies by using this wallet.

Team Behind ECOMI network

The ECOMI team is composed of entrepreneurs, engineers, and product designers with experience in the fields of 3D printing, payments, retail, and blockchain technology. It was founded by David ECOMI CEO David Yu who has a wealth of experience when it comes to transforming unique intellectual properties into globally-recognized products and brands.‍

David has amassed an extensive network of contacts in the gaming industry, thanks to his 20 years of experience. He has built some incredible business partnerships with international brands and intellectual properties, including Konami Games, Capcom, Games Workshop, Middle Earth, and Tokidoki to name a few. In reality, David was the first individual to import some of the world’s most well-known licenses to New Zealand and Australasia, including Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! He was also the first to bring several global brands to New Zealand and Australasia.

Mikel Duffy, the project manager of the development team and all-around problem solver, brings a wealth of blockchain knowledge and expertise to ECOMI.

What is the ECOMI Foundation

The ECOMI Foundation is an organization that is responsible for the development and promotion of the ECOMI Collect platform and associated products. The foundation’s aim is to provide a space for digital pop-culture collections and help preserve them for future generations.

The foundation is currently in the process of developing a number of use cases for the ECOMI Collect platform, including an online museum, a virtual reality art gallery, and a gaming portal. In addition to this, the foundation is also working on a number of educational initiatives, such as workshops and online courses, to help people learn about the importance of digital pop-culture collections.

ECOMI Price history

ECOMI reached its highest price on Mar 19, 2021, when it was trading at its all-time high of $ 0.013384 during the 2021 bull run. The lowest price since its ATH was $ 0.001048 (cycle low). The highest OMI price since the last cycle low was $ 0.001985 (cycle high).

Since then, OMI has been a volatile asset, with significant price increases and downturns from July to October. Despite these adjustments, the support line steadily advanced, from $0.001 in late June to $0.005 in late October 2021.

Activity increased in January, with purchases gaining momentum for OMI for the first time since 2 January, when it was only just above the 20-day trend line. Ecomi completed the in-app migration of Omi on January 18, 2022, meaning that any OMI in the VeVe app was on layer-2. The next day, the coin peaked at $0.0081 but has largely downtrend since.

In the last year, the ECOMI has been on a declining trendline, but the recent market trends and the overall market sentiments are quite positive, which might lead to an increase in the price of ECOMI in the near future.ECOMI has declined from a high of $0.0030 to $0.0009 in the last year to the recent lows that were seen in May 2022. The value of OMI recently dropped to $0.00674, a decrease of -76.662% in one month’s time, with an average loss of $0.006 from the current price.

ECOMI Spot Markets Performance

Screenshot 1884

ECOMI Technical Analysis

Recent Ecomi price analysis shows that the OMI price is currently in an uptrend and is trading above the moving averages. The price is currently trading at $0.001783, an increase of $6.44 percent in the last 24 hours. The first support level is currently at $0.00175 and the second support level is at $0.0016. The resistance levels are currently at $0.002 and $0.0021.

According to our technical indicators, the present sentiment is Bearish, with a Fear & Greed Index reading of 32 (Fear).Ecomi recorded a green day ratio of 20 out of 30 (67 percent) over the last 30 days, with a 10.53% price fluctuation.

The Relative strength index (RSI) for ECOMI is currently in the overbought region, with a value of 68.45, which indicates that the price might correct lower in the near future.

The MACD is currently in a bullish region and is rising, which indicates that the price might continue to rise in the near future.

ECOMI is currently trading above its 20-day moving average and below its 50-day moving average, which indicates that the price is in a short-term uptrend.

ECOMI Price Predictions by Authority Sites

Wallet Investor

Wallet Investor term ECOMI as a bad long-term investment. It states that the price of one ECOMI may not break the $1 barrier even in 2025 and 2026. The price predictions are made on the basis of technical analysis. Wallet investor has given a negative rating to ECOMI with a 1-year forecast of 0.000191 by the end of 2022. The site believes Ecomi will devaluate and might not recover.

Tech News Leader

Technewsleader gives a bullish Ecomi price prediction and their price forecast for 2022 is $0.003.Their long-term price prediction is that ECOMI will reach a trading price of around $0.010 in the next 5 years and by 2030 it may attain a price of $0.062.

Price Prediction

According to Price prediction net, Ecomi has a bright future and the price might reach $0.002 by the end of 2022. They have given a long-term OMI price forecast and stated that ECOMI might attain a value of $0.014 by 2025 and $0.042 by 2030.

Cryptopolitan

ECOMI Price Prediction 2022

The maximum price value anticipated for 2022 is $0.002, a minimum price level of $0.002, and also the average price forecast is $0.002.

ECOMI Price Forecast 2023

In 2023, ECOMI could potentially attain a maximum price value of $0.003.an average price value of $0.003 and also the minimum price for 2023 is $0.003.

ECOMI Price Prediction 2024

OMI price is expected to attain a maximum value of $0.005, an average trading price of $0.004, and a minimum price value of $0.004.

ECOMI Price Prediction 2025

OMI price forecast for 2025 is to attain a maximum price level of $0.007, a minimum of $0.006, and an average price of $0.006.

ECOMI Price Prediction 2026

According to our ECOMI coin price prediction for 2026, the OMI price is anticipated to attain a minimum price of $0.008, an average price value of $0.008, and a maximum price value of $0.010.

ECOMI Price Prediction 2027

OMI forecast price for 2027 expects OMI’s price to reach a maximum value of $0.014, an average price forecast of $0.012, and a minimum value of $0.011 by 2027

ECOMI Price Prediction 2028

The maximum price that can be attained by OMI in 2028 is $0.020, the minimum price is $0.016 and the average price forecast is $0.017.

ECOMI Price Prediction 2029

OMI might attain a maximum price of $0.028, a minimum value of $0.024, and an average price forecast of $0.025 in 2029

ECOMI Price Prediction 2030

The maximum OMI price for 2030 is $0.042, the minimum is $0.037 and the average forecast is $0.038.

ECOMI Price Prediction 2031

In 2031, a maximum OMI price of $0.065 is possible. A minimum price of $0.056 and an average price level of $0.058.

ECOMI Price Predictions by Industry Influences

OMI To $1 Possible? ECOMI Price Prediction | Crypto News – YouTube

Conclusion

By analyzing the different price predictions given by various sites, it can be concluded that ECOMI has a bright future as crypto adoptions are growing day by day. Despite the fact that the price is highly volatile, ECOMI has a lot of upside potential in the following years. Veve is one platform that has the highest chance of landing Pokemon. Alfred R. Kahn landed the licensing of Pokemon back in the days in North America and he is currently part of the Ecomi team (since 2018).

The great potential of ECOMI is due to its wide range of services. It has tapped into a vast following of devoted, young, tech-savvy people through leveraging popular culture and gaming. This implies that it has a lot of potential to expand even more in the future. It will retain its current customers and grow as younger users get involved since it creates the appropriate NFTs for its userbase.

There are also naysayers stating that OMI doesn’t have 5 years, that NFTs are a fad, and that the most valuable ones aren’t for this niche. Whoever lands Pokémon will win it all anyways. But who really knows?

Is an OMI price of $1 possible? Probably, but not too soon.