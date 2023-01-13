logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE advances upwards at $0.07948 after a bullish movement

Dogecoin price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today
  • Support for DOGE/USD is present at $0.07699
  • DOGE price is facing resistance at $0.08133

Dogecoin price analysis shows a bullish trend. The DOGE/USD is the highest gainer today in the market among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, as the coin bulls took the price from $0.07699 to $0.07948 in a swift move, gaining good value in a single day. Today Dogecoin is following an upwards trend and is trading hands at $0.07948 at the time of writing. However, the next resistance for DOGE is present at the $0.08133 mark, where selling pressure can return.

Overall, Cryptocurrency has gained 12.50 percent over the entire last week. The rise in the price of the DOGE/USD pair started earlier this year after a low of $0.060 levels, and the coin is currently trading at a much higher level.

Dogecoin price analysis 1-day price chart: DOGE reports massive gains

The 1-day Dogecoin price analysis shows a good increase in price today. The bulls have been rallying since yesterday when the price started recovering. After getting support at $0.07699, DOGE is on an upwards trend, and the bulls gained a handsome 3.33 percent profit in the coin’s value during the last 24 hours as the price has reached $0.07948 at the moment.

image 260
DOGE/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

The moving averages of the 1-day Dogecoin price analysis are also favoring the bulls, as both the 50 MA and 100 MA lines are above the current market value. The MACD indicator is also in the bullish zone, with the positive line above the negative line. The relative strength index (RSI) has traveled up to 44.89 levels, indicating that the coin is in the overbought zone.

Dogecoin price analysis: Support is still strong at $0.07699

The 4-hour Dogecoin price analysis shows bulls have been in reign for the last 24 hours. At the start of the day, a correction was observed, which started at the end of the previous trading session. The current hours show a continuous increase in price levels as it has touched the $0.07948 mark.

image 261
DOGE/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

The moving average has crossed above the current price value, as the 50 MA and 100 MA lines are both above the current value. The MACD indicator has also shifted to the bullish zone, with the histogram and the positive line both on an upwards trajectory. The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 60.35 levels, indicating that the coin is near the overbought zone.

Dogecoin price analysis conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis indicates a strong bullish trend for the cryptocurrency, as overall, the crypto market is under bearish influence, but today DOGE/USD has shown tremendous improvement in value. Further increase in the crypto pair’s price value is also expected in the coming hours.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Editah Patrick

Editah Patrick

Editah is a versatile fintech analyst with a deep understanding of blockchain domains. As much as technology fascinates her, she finds the intersection of both technology and finance mind-blowing. Her particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids her audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE advances upwards at $0.07948 after a bullish movement
13 January, 2023
2 mins read
Uniswap price analysis: Bulls uplift price above $6.05 margin
13 January, 2023
2 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: Bulls struggle to maintain the $1,410 level as selling pressure builds up
13 January, 2023
2 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC takes an upturn to $18,937 after a bullish drift
13 January, 2023
2 mins read
UAE’s new virtual assets law puts it on global investor's radar
13 January, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Is today's crypto bounce a reversal?
13 January, 2023
2 mins read
Is Nexo involved in money laundering?
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
SBF targets Binance’s CZ in his recent FTX pre-mortem overview
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
Another top crypto company announces the sacking of more than a quarter of their staff amid massive layoffs across the ecosystem
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
El Salvador Passes Groundbreaking Bitcoin Legislation, paving the way for 'volcano bonds' ￼
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here