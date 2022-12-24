Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE maintains a stable value at $0.0778

Dogecoin price analysis for December 24, 2022, shows the meme cryptocurrency following an increasing movement for the last 48 hours. The price rose from $0.0744 to $0.0786 on December 23, 2022. Dogecoin gained a positive movement today and significantly increased its value. Today the cryptocurrency continues a bearish movement and is at $0.0778 at the time of writing.

Dogecoin price today is $0.0778 with a 24-hour trading volume of $496.86M, a market cap of $10.31B, and a market dominance of 1.24%. The DOGE price increased by 0.50% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin reached its highest price on May 8, 2021, when it was trading at its all-time high of $ 0.738595. The lowest price since its ATH was $0.049701 (cycle low). The highest DOGE price since the last cycle low was $0.156883 (cycle high). The Dogecoin price prediction sentiment is currently bearish.

DOGE/USD 1-day price analysis: Recent developments

Dogecoin price analysis seems to show the market following a positive movement, with the market’s volatility entering a closing movement, consequently tightening the market. This makes the price of the cryptocurrency less prone to experience volatile change on either extreme. As a result, the high price of the cryptocurrency stands at $0.0777, while the open price of the cryptocurrency is $0.0773. Conversely, the low price of DOGE is present at $0.0772, with a change of 0.48% and a close price of $0.0776.

The DOGE/USD appears to cross over the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bullish movement. The price seems to move upwards toward the resistance band, attempting to reverse the current trend. As the volatility happens to close, this could be in favor of the bulls, as a breakout would explode the volatility providing more room to the bulls for further activity.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart Source: CoinCodex

Dogecoin price analysis reveals the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 41, indicating a stable number for DOGE, falling in the stable region. In addition, the RSI score appears to move upwards, indicating an increasing market and dominant buying activities, signifying an increment in the market.

Dogecoin price analysis for 7-days

Dogecoin price analysis shows the market to be following a downward movement, with its volatility increasing. In addition, the market appears to be undergoing an opening movement, indicating future volatility bursts. This makes the DOGE price more prone to undergo change on either extreme in its current state. The high price for DOGE exists at $0.0772, while the open price of DOGE is present at $0.0777. Conversely, the low price for DOGE is at $0.0770, with a change of 0.66% and a close price of $0.0777.

Dogecoin appears to follow a bearish movement, with the DOGE/USD price crossing under the curve of the Moving Average. The downward movement indicates a declining market for the meme cryptocurrency. The price attempts to meet the support band soon. If they happen to meet, the market will break and reverse the market dynamic.

DOGE/USD 7-day price chart Source: CoinCodex

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 46, signifying the stability of the meme cryptocurrency. Dogecoin falls in the stable region following a linear movement. The stability in the RSI score represents the equivalence of the buying and selling activities and the movement toward further stable dynamics.

Dogecoin Price Analysis Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency following a declining movement, showing potential towards the negative extreme. However, the market shows colossal potential for a reversal in the coming days due to the price moving toward the support. If the bulls manage to use it to their advantage, they might engulf the market and help raise the price of Dogecoin beyond expectations.