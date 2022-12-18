logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE/USD rises above $0.07831 as bullish momentum returns

dogecoin

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Dogecoin price analysis shows a bullish bias trend
  • DOGE prices have sought support at $0.07703
  • Resistance for DOGE is present at $0.07987

Dogecoin price analysis reveals that the market is currently in an uptrend after a recent positive stream. Today’s market began trading at $0.07831 and exploded upward right away. At $0.07987, there is significant resistance for the market. If the bulls succeed in breaking past this barrier, we anticipate the price to rise in the near future. The Dogecoin price is currently in a breakout zone, and a move in either direction could set the scene for the next move. As a result, the bulls need to be cautious as a bearish move could invalidate the bullish trend and the 24-hour trading volume for DOGE/USD pair retrace to $260,850,064and the market capitalization is currently at $10,486,796,300.

Dogecoin price analysis on 1-day chart: DOGE/USD trades above $0.07831

The Dogecoin price analysis 24-hour chart shows a strong positive trend for today as the coin value has increased tremendously. The DOGE/USD pair has been pushing for the $0.07831 level in this move, which is the current trading level as of the time of this writing. Additionally, volatility is rising, which is positive news for bidders anticipating future price developments. The upper Bollinger bands is currently at $0.1119 and the lower ones are trading at $0.0767.

image 369
DOGE/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The relative strength index(RSI) is trading at 46.67 which indicates that the market is oversold. The 50 SMA is above the 200 SMA, placing the Moving average indicator in a positive area at the moment. On the 24-hour chart, the 50 SMA is currently at $0.0863, and the 200 SMA is at $0.0781.

DOGE/USD  4-hour price chart: Bulls in control of the market

The Dogecoin price analysis 4-hour price chart reveals that the cryptocurrency experienced a bullish strike and was able to surpass the $0.07 mark. The DOGEUSD pair has been aiming for the $0.07831 level in this move, which is the current trading level as of the time of this writing.

image 368
DOGE/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The relative strength index (RSI) of the DOGE is 29.64, so it is in a downtrend. Therefore DOGE has entered a bearish momentum on a 4-hour price chart. However, this suggests that DOGE’s price could drastically reverse in the next few days. Hence, traders must trade cautiously. The Moving average at $0.0783 is another good sign for the buyers. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $0.0880, acting as the strongest resistance point for DOGE. The lower limit of Bollinger’s band is present at $0.0733, representing the strongest support point of DOGE.

Dogecoin price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, the Dogecoin price has risen above $0.07831 and the market is currently in a bullish position. As long as the bulls are in charge, we anticipate the market to rise more in the near future. The prices are anticipated to range between $0.078 levels in the short term, which means that the market is likely to continue in a sideways direction.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Derrick Clinton

Derrick Clinton

Derrick is a freelance writer with an interest in blockchain and cryptocurrency. He works mostly on crypto projects' problems and solutions, offering a market outlook for investments. He applies his analytical talents to theses.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE/USD rises above $0.07831 as bullish momentum returns
18 December, 2022
3 mins read
Weekly crypto price analysis 18th Dec: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, DOGE
18 December, 2022
3 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH devalues up to $1,178 after facing a loss again
18 December, 2022
3 mins read
OKX stops working because of Alibaba Cloud Hardware failure
18 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: Bullish upstream recovers BTC value above $16,723 Level
18 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Weekly crypto price analysis 18th Dec: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, DOGE
18 December, 2022
3 mins read
DCG suspends repayments citing liquidity issues
17 December, 2022
3 mins read
Democrats set to return over $1M of SBFs political donations to FTX victims
17 December, 2022
3 mins read
Things are getting worse in Solana's house
16 December, 2022
3 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 16th
16 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here