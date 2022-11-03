logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE consolidates around $0.13, more slow selling next?

Dogecoin Price analysis 2022 11 03
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today.
  • DOGE/USD continued to move lower overnight.
  • Support found around $0.13.

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen further selling over the last 24 hours leading toward consolidation around $0.13. Since no reaction higher has been seen since, we expect DOGE/USD to continue even lower later today.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE consolidates around $0.13, more slow selling next? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded with mixed results over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 1.21 percent, while Ethereum 1.12 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the market has seen low volatility price action.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin continued lower

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.1241 to $0.1379, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 31.08 percent, totaling $3.56 billion, while the total market cap traded around $17.57 billion, ranking the coin in 8th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE prepares to decline further?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see a failure to move higher over the past hours, likely leading Dogecoin towards another slide lower by the end of the day.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE consolidates around $0.13, more selling next?
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin price action managed to set strong swing high last week. After a quick spike to $0.15, several previous resistance levels were broken without much hesitation.

A slight retrace followed, setting a higher local low at $0.11. From there, bullish momentum slowly took over once again at the beginning of the week, eventually leading to another spike higher, this time to the $0.16 next major resistance.

Since then, Dogecoin price action has seen steady retrace back below $0.13. As long as DOGE/USD fails to see any swift move higher later today, we can expect further selling to take place over the next 24 hours.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion 

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen no signs of reversal after more downside tests overnight. Therefore, DOGE/USD will likely continue retracing and look to test the $0.118 mark next.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our Price Predictions on XDC, Cardano, and Curve 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE consolidates around $0.13, more slow selling next?
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: Price takes upturn to $6.47 after bullish drift
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Uniswap price analysis: UNI gains nominal value as price touches $7.27
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Robinhood crypto revenue fell by 12% to $51M in Q3
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA consolidates upwards with a $0.3967 bullish target
03 November, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Robinhood crypto revenue fell by 12% to $51M in Q3
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Coinbase to support two low-cap Solana (SOL) based altcoin projects
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Meta selects Polygon to mint digital collectables on Instagram
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
A new DeFi hack! A $1.26 million exploit hits Solana's Solend
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Vitalik Buterin digs at Elon Musk over Twitter’s $8-blue tick
02 November, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here