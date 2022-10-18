logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE sets a lower high, continues to target $0.058 support

Dogecoin Price analysis 2022 10 18
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today.
  • DOGE/USD set a lower high yesterday.
  • Support at $0.058 is the next target.

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong lower high set at $0.06. From there, DOGE/USD has started tr to decline, likely leading to a strong push below the $0.058 closest support later in the week.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE sets a lower high, continues to target $0.058 support 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 0.62 percent, while Ethereum lost 1.07 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the market has seen a similar decline.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin sets another lower high

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.05875 to $0.06022, indicating a moderate amount of volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 3.98 percent, totaling $178.8 million, while the total market cap traded around $7.8 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE targets $0.058 next?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see Dogecoin price action continuing to decline, indicating that another wave lower will follow later in the week.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE sets a lower high, continues to target $0.058 support
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin price action has seen more than a week-long decline, leading to a strong swing low set at $0.0555 support. From there, DOGE/USD reacted higher, retesting the $0.061 resistance.

Selling continued later, indicating that another wave lower could follow. However, DOGE found support at $0.058, where consolidation began.

Since then, the $0.059 mark has severed as the pivot point of consolidation, which slowly turned into a slight move higher. Lower high was set as a result, indicating that another drop lower will follow as the buyer and not able to set a higher local high.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion 

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen another clear lower high set, and selling pressure has continued over the past hours. Therefore, DOGE/USD is ready to set another wave lower and continue along with the several week decline.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our articles on Siacoin wallet, Pi Wallet, and LTC Wallet Review.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE sets a lower high, continues to target $0.058 support
18 October, 2022
2 mins read
Shopify unveils new Web3 experience for merchants
18 October, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT price curve deflates below $6.15 after bearish setback
18 October, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA remains consistent at $0.3649
18 October, 2022
2 mins read
Uniswap price analysis: UNI price stumbles at $6.34 due to bearish takeover
18 October, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Shopify unveils new Web3 experience for merchants
18 October, 2022
2 mins read
No more crypto related scams?
18 October, 2022
2 mins read
Terra's Do Kwon reveals why he cannot disclose his location
18 October, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto events achieve Guinness world record titles
18 October, 2022
2 mins read
Troubled 3AC’s  Under Investigation by SEC, CFTC: Report
18 October, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here