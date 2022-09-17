logo
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE continues higher, retests $0.0625 as resistance

Dogecoin Price analysis 2022 09 17
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today.
  • DOGE/USD continued retracement overnight.
  • Next resistance at $0.0625 is currently tested.

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen a strong break above $0.061 previous resistance and rally towards the $0.0625 next resistance. However, further upside has not yet followed, indicating that DOGE/USD will likely move lower next.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE continues higher, retests $0.0625 as resistance 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the green over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, has gained 3.21 percent, while Ethereum gained 3.22 percent. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) outperformed the majors with over a 4 percent gain.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin continued to retrace

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.05941 to $0.06232, indicating substantial volatility. Meanwhile, the trading volume has declined by 15.83 percent, totaling $214.4 million, while the total market cap trades around $8.19 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE reacts at $0.0625

On the 4-hour chart, we can see Dogecoin price action briefly testing $0.0625 resistance, likely leading to reversal tomorrow.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin price action has traded towards setting a new lower low over the past days after a quick spike lower on Tuesday. After a slight reaction higher, DOGE/USD moved towards further lows, reaching the $0.058 support.

Reversal from there followed quickly, leading back towards previous resistance at $0.061. Overnight, DOGE quickly moved even higher until the $0.0625 resistance. However, no further upside has followed since.

Dogecoin price action has likely set another clear high, and bulls are exhausted. Therefore, another move can be expected over the next 24 hours, likely to retest previous lows.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion 

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish as we have seen a strong move to $0.0625, where resistance was found. From there, DOGE/USD has started to reverse and likely looks to move back towards previous lows.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

