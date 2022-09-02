logo
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE increases value by 3% after bullish takeover

TL;DR Breakdown
  • Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today.
  • The strongest support is present at $0.0604.
  • The strongest resistance is present at $0.0835.

Dogecoin price analysis for September 2, 2022, shows the meme cryptocurrency following a positive movement for the last 72 hours. The price fell from $0.0631 to $0.0600 on August 31, 2021. Dogecoin gained a positive movement the next day and significantly increased its value. Today the cryptocurrency continues a bullish movement and is at $0.0625 at the time of writing.

Dogecoin has been up 2.54% in the last 24 hours with a trading volume of $279,906,778and a live market cap of $8,303,482,476, and DOGE currently ranks at #11. However, the cryptocurrency shows potential for a reversal as the recent price analysis indicates the DOG cost is moving toward the resistance.

DOGE/USD 4-hour price analysis: Recent developments

Dogecoin price analysis seems to show the market following a positive movement, with the market’s volatility entering a squeeze, consequently closing the market. This makes the price of the cryptocurrency less prone to experience volatile change on either extreme. As a result, Bollinger’s band upper limit is present at $0.0636, representing the strongest resistance for DOGE. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is present at $0.0604, representing the strongest support for the meme cryptocurrency.

The DOGE/USD appears to cross over the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bullish movement. The price seems to move upwards towards the resistance, attempting to break it. As the volatility happens to close, this could be in favor of the bulls, as a breakout would explode the volatility providing more room to the bulls for further activity.

image 22
DOGE/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is present at 50, indicating a stable value for DOGE, falling in the lower neutral region. The RSI score appears to move upwards, indicating an increasing market and dominance of buying activity.

Dogecoin price analysis for 24 hours: Bears dominate DOGE

Dogecoin price analysis shows the market to be following an increasing movement, with its volatility on the rise. In addition, the market appears to be undergoing an opening movement, indicating future volatility bursts. This makes the DOGE price more prone to undergo change on either extreme. The upper limit of Bollinger’s band exists at $0.0835, serving as the strongest resistance of DOGE. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is at $0.0547, representing the strongest support for DOGE.

Dogecoin appears to follow a bearish movement, with the DOGE/USD price crossing under the curve of the Moving Average. The downward movement indicates a declining market for the meme cryptocurrency. The price attempts to meet the moving average. If they happen to meet, the market will break and reverse the market dynamic.

image 23
DOGE/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 41, signifying the stability of the cryptocurrency. Dogecoin falls in the lower neutral region, following a slight upwards movement. The increment in the RSI score represents the dominance of the buying activity and movement towards stability.

Dogecoin Price Analysis Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency following a shaky bearish movement, showing massive bullish potential. The market shows colossal potential for a reversal in the coming days. If the bulls manage to use it to their advantage, they might engulf the market and help raise the price of Dogecoin beyond expectations.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Narmin

Narmin

Narmin is a passionate fintech writer and blockchain enthusiast backed by extensive experience in psychology and statistics.

