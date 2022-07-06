logo
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE continues consolidation below $0.069, break lower tomorrow?

Dogecoin Price analysis 2022 07 06
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today.
  • DOGE/USD failed to continue higher.
  • Break lower likely to follow.

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect another drop to follow after failure to move higher. Likely DOGE/USD will look to return to the $$0.065 support and test even further downside later in the week.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE continues consolidation below $0.069, break lower tomorrow? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded with a slight bullish momentum over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 0.02 percent, while Ethereum gained just 0.97 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the top altcoins followed close by.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin fails to continue higher?

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.06645 to $0.06894, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 4.35 percent, totaling $408.5 billion, while the total market cap trades around $9 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE looks to continue lower?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see upside rejected again over the last hours, indicating that more downside should follow overnight. Likely, DOGE/USD will look to break below $0.065 and retrace even further later in the week.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE continues consolidation below $0.069, break lower tomorrow?
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin price action has continued to retrace earlier this week as a new higher high was set at the $0.07 mark. From there, a quick retrace that set a higher local high followed at the $0.066 support.

Therefore, the week-long retracement still continues. However, the current attempts to move even higher have failed with strong rejection, indicating that further downside is due.

This means that the Dogecoin price action is ready to retest further downside. The DOGE/USD will likely return to previous lows and attempt to break even further.

Important is to watch how the price will react over the next 24 hours. If a higher local low is set again, we could see another push higher later this week. Alternatively, the market will break down even lower.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion 

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a failure to reach further upside after further consolidation. Likely ETH/USD will reverse and look to push towards further downside over the next days as bullish momentum has exhausted itself once more.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our articles on Siacoin wallet, Pi Wallet, and LTC Wallet Review.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

