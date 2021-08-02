TL;DR Breakdown

DOGE rallied above the trading range yesterday.

$0.20 support tested overnight.

Market ready to move higher again.

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish for today as both a slightly higher high and low were set over the weekend. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to attempt another push higher over the next few days, with the $0.23 resistance as the first target.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market traded in a bearish momentum over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost 3.09 percent, while Ethereum is up by 3.33 percent. Polkadot (DOT) is among the worst performers, with a loss of 7 percent.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin established another local higher low

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.2014 – $0.2126, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has decreased by 9.51 percent and totals $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization stands around $26.9 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 8th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE prepares to retest $0.23?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see Dogecoin price retesting the $0.20 support in preparation for another push higher later this week.

Dogecoin price action traded with a strong bullish momentum last weeks. A more than 40 percent gain was seen from the $0.16 low to the $0.23 high. However, DOGE/USD saw a strong rejection to the $0.20 mark on the 27th of July, indicating that the price needs to consolidate before further upside can be reached.

Last week, DOGE/USD spent consolidating above the $0.20 mark with increasingly higher lows set, indicating that the market direction is still bullish. Yesterday another small rally higher was set, with a slightly higher low established overnight, meaning that we can expect another rally for the Dogecoin price over the next 24 hours.

Overall, this price action development should lead Dogecoin towards a lot more upside later this week as bulls want to retest the $0.23 mark again. If another higher high is set above the previous swing high, we are likely to see DOGE/USD move towards the next significant resistance at $0.29 over the following weeks.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish for the next 24 hours as another higher low was established overnight above the $0.20 support. Therefore, DOGE/USD is ready for another spike higher to the $0.23 mark.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.