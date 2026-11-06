Cryptopolitan Report: A Pill To Help Dogs Live Longer Is Near. Half Our Readers Are Ready To Sign Up 

The first ever approved drug intended to extend lifespan is probably not going to be for people but rather for senior dogs. The reality of this becoming available is way closer than most people realise. We asked our newsletter readers in one of our longevity editions on whether they’d give it to their own dog after the FDA approves. Half of the respondents said yes without waiting, which is interesting given what an approval would and wouldn’t actually prove.

Longevity Has Become A Serious Business

A couple of years ago, the word “longevity” was almost always associated with wellness content creators, cold plunges and supplements with varying degrees of credibility. For the most part, that kind of association has not drastically changed. What has changed, however, is the money behind it.

Longevity biotech saw a record $18.4 billion in investments come in last year in 2025, which was up by $4.7 billion the previous year. According to a report published by Longevity.Technology, by mid-September of this year, another $12.1 billion has already come in. There are more than 1,000 drug programmes already in human trials so the pipeline is expanding along with the funding. The size of some of the investments coming into some of these companies are also enormous. Retro Biosciences, a Sam Altman-backed company, which has a goal of adding ten healthy years to human life, reached a $1.8 billion valuation in May, while NewLimit raised $435 million in June.

There is , however, a big regulatory hurdle hanging over the human longevity space. Natural aging is not considered as a disease and this means companies cannot seek approval for a drug that targets aging itself. Instead, they must show effectiveness against specific conditions like Alzheimer’s, muscle loss or heart disease. A pill that is designed to extend lifespan alone has no straightforward path to regulatory approval.

The situation here is very different for dogs.

Why The First Lifespan Drug Might Be For Dogs

Loyal is the company leading the effort to help dogs live longer. They are a San Francisco based start up that has raised more than $150 million for this cause. LOY-002 is the company’s most advanced drug, which is a daily beef-flavoured pill for dogs aged 10 and above weighing at least 14 pounds. The treatment is said to target metabolic shifts that accompany aging, aiming to delay disease rather than a single illness.

Unlike a lot of the human longevity companies, Loyal has a regulatory approval path that could get its drug on the shelves a lot sooner. The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine offers an expanded conditional approval route that allows animal drugs to reach the market before long term trials are finished. This is provided it clears effectiveness, safety and manufacturing.

LOY-002 has already cleared two of the three technical sections. In February 2025, the FDA accepted its reasonable expectation of effectiveness submission and then its safety package in January of this year. The company says that the latter safety review included data from more than 400 dogs, with many of them exhibiting typical medical conditions seen in older animals. The only thing left on the table now is manufacturing and the company expects that review in 2027.

Passing the manufacturing review would mean that LOY-002 would become the very first FDA-approved drug to extend lifespan itself, in any species. CEO Celine Halioua put it simply in January: “My goal has always been to get the first drug FDA approved for lifespan extension. This safety acceptance brings us very close to achieving that vision.”

The broader pet longevity market is going through a massive boom as well. Nature recently covered this growth. In the report, they stated that researchers and startups are exploring everything from gene therapies for dogs to probiotic cat food and cryopreservation. One analyst even explained to the journal that the huge investments coming into human longevity was bound to funnel into pets.

The Catch Nobody Should Skip

Conditional approval doesn’t establish that a drug actually extends dogs’ lives. That question is being addressed by STAY, a separate clinical trial involving 1,300 senior dogs across 70 veterinary clinics in the US. The study is expected to run for roughly four years and uses a double-blind, placebo-controlled design. It’s also the largest clinical trial ever conducted in veterinary medicine. Full approval will depend on its findings, which are still pending.

An FDA-approved lifespan pill would therefore initially mean that regulators consider the treatment safe and reasonably likely to be effective. Whether it actually helps dogs live longer is a separate question that STAY is still working to answer.

The same caution applies to smaller studies. Genflow Biosciences, for example, tested a gene therapy in 24 older beagles and reported improvements in biological age markers. At the six-month follow-up, however, the differences between treated dogs and the control group weren’t statistically significant. With just six dogs per group, the findings offer an encouraging direction at best, not conclusive evidence.

What Our Readers Told Us

Our newsletter readers are used to being early. They experiment with protocols that haven’t been tested at scale, use AI tools still in beta and invest in companies that might not turn a profit for years. That mindset is worth considering when looking at a poll about giving dogs a drug before its main clinical trial is complete.

Against that backdrop, the 50% who voted “Yes, right away” isn’t particularly surprising. This is an audience accustomed to getting in early.

But there’s another dimension to the decision. Unlike most technology or investment choices, this one involves an animal that cannot assess the risks or communicate its preferences. Owners also know that their pets have limited time. Once a dog reaches 10 or 11, every remaining year carries more weight. That can make waiting for additional evidence feel very different, especially when the results might arrive too late to benefit an older pet.

Yes, right away (50%): The emphasis here is on “right away.” These readers are willing to consider the drug before STAY publishes its results, relying instead on the available safety data and the FDA’s assessment that it is reasonably likely to be effective. Some owners and veterinarians may consider that an acceptable trade-off for a senior dog, particularly after the safety package has been accepted. But early access is exactly what they would be getting, not proof that the treatment extends lifespan.

Only after more data (~28.9%): Nearly three in ten readers want to see the clinical evidence first. This group appears more cautious about the distinction between conditional approval and a completed trial, a difference that can easily get lost in the phrase “FDA-approved.” Their position could change once STAY publishes its findings. If the trial demonstrates a meaningful lifespan benefit, some may reconsider.

No (~21.1%): Roughly one in five readers rejected the idea altogether. There are several possible reasons. Some owners may not want to put a healthy dog on daily medication for years, while others may be concerned about the cost or prefer not to interfere with the natural aging process.

Combined, the first two groups account for nearly 80% of respondents who are at least open to the possibility. The disagreement is less about whether canine longevity medicine has potential and more about when the available evidence is sufficient to act. For a drug that hasn’t reached the market yet, that’s a meaningful starting point.

What Comes Next

The next date to watch is Loyal’s manufacturing review in 2027. If that clears, vets could start prescribing LOY-002 under conditional approval, and the half of our readers who answered “right away” would get to act on it. The more important moment comes later, when STAY reports and shows whether treated dogs really do live longer.

Either outcome matters well beyond pets. A positive result would give the longevity industry the thing it has never had: an approved drug, a regulatory precedent and real-world proof that slowing aging can work in a complex mammal. A weak or failed result would land on a sector that raised more than $18 billion last year largely on promise. For now, the most closely watched longevity trial in the world is happening in dog parks and vet clinics, and our readers are already lining up for it.