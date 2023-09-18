Controversial Denuvo DRM Quietly Added to “Lies of P” Game, Drawing Community Ire

TL;DR Breakdown

In a surprising turn of events, developer Neowiz has quietly integrated the controversial Denuvo DRM technology into their recently acclaimed game, “Lies of P,” shortly after positive reviews were published. This move has sparked frustration and concern among the gaming community, particularly those playing on PC. This article explores the implications of this late DRM addition and why it has elicited a strong reaction from players.

Late addition sparks outrage

The implementation of Denuvo DRM in “Lies of P” came to light when it was reported by the Exputer team. Denuvo, a widely unpopular software among PC gamers, is known for occasionally causing performance issues on the platform, including FPS spikes and frame drops. What has fueled the community’s frustration is the timing of this addition – after reviews had already been published. This has led players to question whether Neowiz deliberately delayed the implementation to avoid potential backlash before the game’s release.

The unpopularity of Denuvo DRM

Denuvo DRM, despite its intended purpose of preventing piracy, has garnered a poor reputation within the gaming community due to its adverse effects on performance. Gamers have frequently experienced disruptions in gameplay, making it a contentious addition to any title. While it is uncertain whether “Lies of P” will suffer from these issues, the historical track record of Denuvo has left players understandably apprehensive.

Another point of contention stems from Denuvo’s new Unreal Engine Protection, which raises concerns about its impact on modding. In games like “Lies of P,” where modding is expected to flourish, the introduction of such technology could potentially stifle the creativity of the player base. The exact ramifications of this development remain uncertain, but it has further fueled the dissatisfaction among fans.

A wait-and-see approach

As “Lies of P” is set to launch on September 19th across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, players are left with a dilemma. Those who opted for the Deluxe Edition gained early access on September 15th, but for Xbox and PC players, the allure of Game Pass may be reason enough to wait. The Deluxe Edition offers cosmetic enhancements, but the main attraction lies in the early access period. Xbox and PC players who are already Game Pass subscribers can enjoy the game at no additional cost, making it a viable option for those unwilling to spend extra.

The impact on the gaming community

The addition of Denuvo DRM to “Lies of P” has sent ripples throughout the gaming community. Gamers who had eagerly anticipated the release are now grappling with uncertainties surrounding performance and modding capabilities. Neowiz’s decision to incorporate this technology late in the development process has sparked accusations of attempting to circumvent community backlash.

worries about the stifling of modding capabilities have added to the discontent. As the game’s release date looms, players must make informed decisions regarding their purchase, taking into account the potential implications of this late DRM addition. Neowiz’s choice to introduce Denuvo DRM after positive reviews raises questions about transparency and player satisfaction in the gaming industry. Only time will tell whether “Lies of P” lives up to its initial acclaim or falls victim to the controversial DRM’s drawbacks.