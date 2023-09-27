Deep Genomics Unveils Groundbreaking AI Foundation Model for RNA Therapeutics

TLDR Deep Genomics introduces BigRNA, a groundbreaking AI foundation model for RNA therapeutics, with immense potential for revolutionizing drug discovery.

BigRNA’s versatility, extensive training, and ability to predict tissue-specific regulatory mechanisms make it a game-changer in RNA research.

AI foundation models like BigRNA offer limitless potential and have the capacity to transform various industries, including drug development.

Deep Genomics, a pioneering AI-driven drug development company, has introduced an innovative AI foundation model called BigRNA. This transformative model, based on deep learning, represents a significant leap forward in the discovery of RNA biology and therapeutics. With its comprehensive capabilities, BigRNA has the potential to reshape the landscape of RNA therapeutic discovery.

BigRNA is the first transformer neural network specifically designed for unraveling the intricacies of RNA biology and the development of RNA-based therapeutics. This advanced AI foundation model has been meticulously crafted to address a wide range of RNA therapeutic discovery tasks. It sets a new standard in AI-driven research and holds promise for revolutionizing drug development.

Unparalleled capacity and training

One of the most striking features of BigRNA is its immense scale. This AI model boasts nearly two billion tunable parameters, setting it apart as a powerful tool for deciphering complex genomic data. It has been meticulously trained on an extensive dataset comprising over one trillion genomic signals, making it a comprehensive and highly accurate resource.

BigRNA’s versatility is a key attribute that sets it apart from existing approaches. While conventional AI models are often tailored to specific tasks, foundation models like BigRNA generate broad and generalized outputs. This unique characteristic enables BigRNA to uncover entirely new biological mechanisms and identify RNA therapeutic candidates that may remain hidden when using traditional methods.

Unveiling new RNA discoveries

BigRNA excels in several critical aspects of RNA research

1. Tissue-specific regulatory mechanisms: It accurately predicts the tissue-specific regulatory mechanisms governing RNA expression. This ability is vital for understanding the precise roles of RNA in various biological processes.

2. Protein and microRNA binding sites: BigRNA can pinpoint the binding sites of proteins and microRNAs, shedding light on essential interactions within the RNA landscape.

3. Variant effects: This AI foundation model can evaluate the effects of genetic variants on RNA and assess their implications for disease mechanisms and potential therapeutics.

AI pioneer’s perspective

Brendan Frey, Ph.D., F.R.S.C., the founder and chief innovation officer at Deep Genomics, underscores the significance of BigRNA in advancing RNA therapeutics. He emphasizes that BigRNA’s application extends beyond a single task, making it a powerful tool for discovering new mechanisms of RNA biology and designing RNA therapeutic candidates.

Acknowledgment from AI expert

Yann LeCun, Ph.D., chief AI scientist at Facebook and a renowned figure in the field of AI, commends Deep Genomics for its groundbreaking research and the development of BigRNA. He highlights the remarkable engineering effort behind this achievement and emphasizes the potential of advanced machine learning in real-world applications.

BigRNA’s Role in Drug Discovery

BigRNA’s capabilities extend to various aspects of drug discovery:

1. SBO design: It can aid in the design of steric blocking oligonucleotides (SBOs) that influence RNA processing, including splicing and gene expression. This has significant implications for developing RNA-based therapies.

2. Variant effects analysis: BigRNA accurately predicts the effects of SBOs on RNA processing, making it an invaluable tool for understanding and countering the impact of pathogenic genetic variants.

3. Binding site prediction: When it comes to predicting the binding sites of proteins and microRNAs, BigRNA outperforms other deep learning models in the majority of cases.

4. Target discovery: BigRNA can effectively identify pathogenic variants and their molecular mechanisms, enhancing target discovery efforts and advancing our understanding of genetic diseases.

Transformative potential

The advent of BigRNA and similar AI foundation models represents a new era in RNA research and therapeutic development. These models have the potential to revolutionize drug discovery by uncovering intricate RNA mechanisms, predicting genetic variant effects, and designing tailored RNA-based therapeutics.

AI foundation models: A game-changer

AI foundation models, like BigRNA, have emerged as a transformative force across industries. These models, characterized by their vast scale and adaptability, are poised to drive innovation in diverse fields. Unlike traditional AI models, foundation models offer limitless potential, making them indispensable tools for tackling complex challenges.

Deep genomics: Decoding Biology with AI

Deep Genomics is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development, with a mission to decode the complexities of biology and develop life-changing medicines. The company’s proprietary AI platform, the AI Workbench, enables the exploration of RNA biology to uncover novel targets, mechanisms, and therapeutic molecules. Deep Genomics leverages its expertise in AI, laboratory automation, and software engineering to develop steric blocking oligonucleotides (SBOs) for treating genetic diseases.

Founded in 2015, Deep Genomics boasts a multidisciplinary team that spans traditional drug development disciplines and cutting-edge AI research. The company’s dedication to advancing the field of AI-driven drug development positions it as a leader in the quest for innovative RNA-based therapeutics.

As technology continues to evolve, the introduction of BigRNA marks a significant milestone in the quest to harness the potential of RNA biology for the betterment of human health. With BigRNA and AI foundation models leading the way, the future of drug discovery holds exciting possibilities for innovation, precision, and improved patient outcomes.