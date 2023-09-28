DappRadar Price Prediction 2023-2032: How High Can RADAR Rise?

DappRadar Price Prediction 2023-2032

DappRadar price prediction 2023- $0.007

DappRadar price prediction 2026- $0.024

DappRadar price prediction 2029- $0.076

DappRadar price prediction 2032- $0.22

The cryptocurrency market’s popularity has soared, but it’s also brought potential losses for some. This has led traders and investors to seek precise future price insights for DappRadar (RADAR) and answer key questions: Is investing in RADAR wise? What’s RADAR’s current and future value, say, in a decade?

Interestingly, we lack definitive answers to these queries, making the decision-making process uncertain. Before delving deeper, let’s provide an overview of DappRadar (RADAR), a rapidly evolving cryptocurrency.

DappRadar (RADAR) Current Price

The circulating supply is not available and a max. supply of 10,000,000,000 RADAR coins.

RADAR value upgrades to $0.006034 after a sudden upturn

DappRadar price analysis shows an uptrend as prices surge by over 1.87 percent

RADAR has risen up and is moving toward a confluence of resistance levels at $0.006245

RADAR pair support is present at $0.005848, which could limit any further downside

The DappRadar price has experienced an upward trend in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency has seen a surge of over 1.87 percent, with its value now at $0.006034. The bulls have pushed the price of RADAR towards a confluence of resistance levels at $0.006245, indicating a potential further increase in value.

The digital currency has been trading in an uptrend direction for the past few days, and it seems the price is set to continue its upward momentum. The RADAR/USD pair has shown strong support at $0.005848, which could help limit any potential downside in case of a market correction. The overall market sentiment for RADAR remains bullish, and bulls are likely to continue pushing the price upwards in the coming days.

DappRadar price analysis 1-day chart: RADAR is on the rise, with a bullish target of $0.006034 in sight.

The 1-day DappRadar price analysis shows a bullish signal today as the price rises to $0.006034 and has increased by 1.87% in the last 24 hours. The digital asset is trading in an ascending triangle pattern, which is usually a bullish signal. This pattern is formed by an upward trend line and a horizontal resistance level.

RADAR/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA is currently acting as a support level for RADAR, and as long as the price remains above this level, the outlook remains bullish. The MACD indicator is also showing a bullish crossover, indicating an increase in buying pressure. The RSI is currently at 55.98, indicating a neutral sentiment in the market. This means that there is room for both bullish and bearish movements in the near future.

RADAR/USD 4-hour price chart: Bulls remain in control as DappRadar shows a steady uptrend

Looking at the 4-hour price chart, we can see that RADAR is trading in a steady uptrend, with bulls remaining in control of the market. The bulls have been in control of the market since yesterday’s opening, which could be an indication of further bullish momentum in the near future.

RADAR/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The RSI indicator on the 4-hour chart is currently at 59.55, showing that the market sentiment is neither oversold nor overbought. The MACD indicator is still showing a bullish crossover, indicating that buyers are still in control of the market. The exponential moving average (EMA) also acts as a support level for RADAR, which could help keep the price from dropping in case of a market correction.

What to expect from DappRadar Price Analysis

The DappRadar price analysis shows that RADAR has seen a significant uptrend movement in the past 24 hours, with its value now at $0.0066034. The digital asset is trading in an ascending triangle pattern and could see further gains toward its next target at $0.006234 if the bulls break through the resistance level at 0.006245.

However, in case of a market correction, RADAR has strong support at $0.005848, which could limit any potential downside. The overall sentiment for RADAR remains bullish, and buyers are likely to continue pushing the price upwards in the near future.

DappRadar Price Predictions 2023-2032

Price Prediction By Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Average Maximum 2023 $0.007 $0.007 $0.007 2024 $0.010 $0.010 $0.012 2025 $0.014 $0.014 $0.017 2026 $0.021 $0.022 $0.024 2027 $0.031 $0.032 $0.038 2028 $0.045 $0.046 $0.055 2029 $0.063 $0.065 $0.076 2030 $0.091 $0.094 $0.11 2031 $0.13 $0.14 $0.16 2032 $0.19 $0.19 $0.22

Dappradar (RADAR) Price Prediction 2023

According to 2023, our analysis should range between $0.007 to $0.007 and the average price of RADAR should be around $0.007.

Dappradar (RADAR) Price Prediction 2024

According to our deep technical analysis on past price data of RADAR, In 2024 the price of DappRadar is forecast to be at around a minimum value of $0.010. The DappRadar price value can reach a maximum of $0.012 with an average trading value of $0.010.

Dappradar (RADAR) Price Prediction 2025

DappRadar’s price for 2025 according to our analysis, should range between $0.014 to $0.017 and the average price of RADAR should be around $0.014.

Dappradar Price Prediction 2026

Based on forecasted prices and technical analysis, the price of Dappradar in 2026 is expected to hit a minimum of $0.021. The RADAR price could potentially reach a maximum of $0.024, with an average trading price of $0.022.

Dappradar Price Prediction 2027

In 2027, our RADAR forecast suggests that the coin might have reached a maximum value of $0.038, with a minimum price of $0.031.

Dappradar (RADAR) Price Prediction 2028

DappRadar’s price for 2028 according to our analysis should range between $0.045 to $0.055 and the average price of RADAR should be around $0.046.

Dappradar (RADAR) Price Prediction 2029

DappRadar price is forecast to reach the lowest possible level of $0.063 in 2029. As per our findings, the RADAR price could reach the maximum possible level of $0.076 with an average forecast price of $0.065.

Dappradar (RADAR) Price Prediction 2030

In 2030, our forecast for RADAR suggests that the average value of the cryptocurrency may reach $0.094. Based on our analysis, there is potential for the price to reach a maximum of $0.11, while the minimum price could be $0.091.

Dappradar (RADAR) Price Prediction 2031

Based on forecasted prices and technical analysis, the price of RADAR in 2031 is expected to hit a minimum of $0.13. The RADAR price could potentially reach a maximum of $0.16, with an average value of $0.14.

Dappradar Price Prediction 2032

The price of DappRadar is predicted to reach a minimum level of $0.19 in 2032. The DappRadar price can reach a maximum level of $0.22, with an average price of $0.19 throughout 2032.

More About DappRadar

DappRadar as a game token

RADAR serves as a versatile and valuable in-game asset within the DappRadar ecosystem. Gamifying the experience, RADAR adds an extra layer of engagement and utility to the platform. In the gaming realm, RADAR can be used for various in-game transactions, such as purchasing virtual items, unlocking premium features, or accessing exclusive content. It can also serve as an in-game currency for trading and transactions among players.

Holding RADAR tokens can grant players access to special perks, power-ups, or unique experiences within the games featured on DappRadar. This enhances the overall gaming experience and provides an incentive for players to accumulate and engage with RADAR tokens.

What is the DappRadar (RADAR)?

Launched in 2018, this initiative has swiftly emerged as the foremost and reliable global source for precise information on decentralized applications (dapps), as per DappRadar’s official website. With an impressive database comprising 9,000 dapps spanning over 30 protocols, DappRadar proudly asserts itself as the starting point for discovering dapps. Furthermore, it claims to dominate the market in delivering data-driven, actionable industry reports and offers comprehensive NFT valuation and portfolio management services.

Their protocol garners substantial attention, attracting over 500,000 monthly users. Notably, this data resource fuels top-tier industry partnerships, and its quarterly publications stand as the authoritative reference for multichain dapp market analysis.

DappRadar’s native token, RADAR, serves a multifaceted role. Holders can stake it, generating passive income. Additionally, it operates as a governance token, empowering holders to influence ecosystem changes through voting. Exclusive access to specific features and insights is also a perk for users holding RADAR tokens.

DappRadar (RADAR) Fundamental Analysis

DappRadar, the go-to dapp discovery platform boasting over 9,000 dapps, 30+ protocols, and a global user base exceeding 1 million monthly, is committed to continuous improvement.

Our goals encompass broadening coverage, expediting the listing of new projects, ensuring more accurate and timely listings, enhancing portfolio tools, and delivering more insightful reports, all with RADAR at the core.

RADAR, the native currency within this ecosystem, empowers active participation in shaping DappRadar’s evolution. With your support, we aspire to elevate Web3 adoption and decentralization. Contributors, curators, and creators are rewarded with RADAR for their roles in expanding the World’s Dapp Store.

Holders of RADAR have the immediate ability to influence DappRadar’s future by maintaining listings, engaging in projects, offering suggestions, or rendering judgments on specific products.

Moreover, RADAR tokens grant access to deeper insights, real-time data, and early access reporting through “DappRadar PRO.” Additionally, token holders have the opportunity to stake their coins for RADAR rewards.

Conclusion

DappRadar (RADAR) has garnered substantial attention from experienced investors due to its innovative approach and strong foundational concepts. With significant investments in the currency and a highly skilled team at the helm, the project appears poised for a promising future.

We strongly recommend conducting thorough research before considering any investment. Staying abreast of the latest market predictions and trends is also crucial.