CZ dismisses ‘fudders’ raising suspicions about BNB’s resilience

Changpeng Zhao (CZ) jumped to the defense of the BNB token of the BNB Chain and Binance, as some posts have begun to imply foul play as to how the token has defied the negative price influence that swept through the market.

CZ has directly addressed suspicions about BNB’s stability as most “blue-chip” altcoins fell significantly while BNB saw a minimal dip of around 2-3% before quickly recovering, outperforming its peers.

In response to an X post that called attention to BNB’s “barely affected” performance, CZ wrote: “Fudders even try to make this sound like a bad thing? 😂🤷‍♂️Please post more of this about #BNB . 🙏”

BNB is ‘SAFU’

The former Binance CEO has since been reposting tweets reflecting the same sentiment, including one that reminded people that BNB’s price was not affected even when “CZ was in the USA” because he “built a strong infrastructure called Community.”

“New chain comers might not understand it, but we do. New comers will experience it. This is why i keep saying BNB & ASTER are SAFU and everything will be just FINE,” the tweet concluded.

In response to another bullish tweet about BNB, CZ pointed out that BNB is one of the few projects that does not have a market maker.

“I am not aware of any of my affiliated entities buying or selling #BNB in the past days / weeks,” he wrote before listing out BNB’s sound attributes, including its deflationary status.

CZ is unbothered by the FUD

While other blue-chip altcoins fell significantly during the peak of the liquidation event, with some falling as far as 80% in meme-heavy segments, BNB only fell by about 17% before rebounding.

Notably, BNB’s intraday loss outpaces its modest 7-day decline, signaling strong buying pressure re-emerging at key psychological levels despite the value hemorrhaging out of the markets.

Also, CoinMarketCap data shows that BNB’s limited fall puts it alongside Bitcoin as one of the only top-five cryptocurrencies that have recorded minimal daily losses despite market liquidations exceeding $19 billion at the peak of the disaster.

This confirms that there is active “flight-to-safety” rotation toward assets showing strength like BTC and BNB even as the market struggles to recover.

As one user pointed out, one big reason why BNB has been able to defend its recent gains is its strong community. However, that’s not all. BNB also benefits from multiple demand catalysts, including trading fee discounts and increasing network revenue during heightened volatility, functions that make it an attractive hedge during events like the recent market crash.

It is also important to note that CZ has always supported BNB with his massive platform, often encouraging builders and swatting down FUD. Both acts reassure holders and have translated into great strength for the token.

