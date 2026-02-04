BNB Chain joins the AI agent payments line with ERC-8004 infrastructure

BNB Chain has deployed infrastructure that will identify and verify AI agents on Mainnet and Testnet.

The ERC-8004 and BAP-578 launched by BNB Chain are AI programs that can function independently and complete different tasks without human interference

How does ERC-8004 change how AI agents interact on BNB Chain?

BNB Chain has officially announced the deployment of the ERC-8004 infrastructure on both the BSC Mainnet and Testnet. This provides a standard for “Trustless Agents” and allows software programs to have their own verifiable identities and reputations on the blockchain.

ERC-8004 is often described as a “passport” and a “credit score” for AI. In the past, if an AI agent wanted to buy something or perform a task for a user, other systems had no way to know if that agent was legitimate. ERC-8004 has introduced the Identity Registry, the Reputation Registry, and the Validation Registry to solve this.

The Identity Registry gives every AI agent a unique ID on the blockchain. This ID is an ERC-721 token, which is the same technology used for NFTs. Because it is on-chain, any other person or smart contract can check the agent’s ID to make sure it is not an imposter. This registry includes a “Token URI” that points to a file describing what the agent can do and how to talk to it. This makes AI agents easy to find and verify across the entire internet.

The Reputation Registry keeps a permanent record of agent performances. If an agent completes a task, it gets feedback that is stored on the blockchain and is therefore unable to be changed or deleted.

The Validation Registry gives users the ability to check an agent’s work using advanced technology like zero-knowledge proofs (zk-proofs) or Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs).

BNB Chain has launched BAP-578

BNB Chain is also launching BAP-578, a new type of standard called a BNB Application Proposal that introduces Non-Fungible Agents (NFA).

An NFA can own its own digital wallet. This means the AI agent can hold its own money and pay for the services it needs to finish a job. For example, if a user hires an AI agent to plan a trip, it can use its own wallet to book the flights and hotels. The agent uses its on-chain identity to prove it is authorized to spend the funds and creates a system where software can trade with other software.

BNB Chain is an ideal place for this because of its low fees and fast speeds. AI agents often need to do many small tasks very quickly. If gas fees are too high, it becomes too expensive for an agent to operate.

A company called Fingerprint launched a new system to detect “Authorized AI Agents.” They are working with big names like OpenAI and AWS to help websites tell the difference between “good” AI agents and “bad” bots.

Coinbase and Cloudflare also recently highlighted the x402 protocol that uses old internet codes to allow agents to make instant payments using stablecoins.

