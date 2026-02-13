Crypto payments tied to suspected human trafficking surge 85% in 2025

Cryptocurrency payments linked to suspected human trafficking operations jumped by a dramatic 85 % in 2025, according to a new analysis of blockchain data released.

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis reported that flows of cryptocurrency to services believed to be tied to human trafficking reached hundreds of millions of dollars last year — a substantial increase from 2024.

Investigators tracked these transactions across a range of criminal services, including international escort networks, labor placement channels linked to scam operations, and vendors of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Chainalysis’s crypto crime report sparks tension in the industry

Following Chainalysis’s findings, individuals have raised safety and risk concerns, sparking tension in the crypto industry. Tom McLouth, an intelligence analyst at Chainalysis, issued a statement arguing that the findings mark a significant pivot for the industry.

To break down his point for better understanding, McLouth stressed that, “I haven’t seen anyone discuss human trafficking comprehensively within today’s crypto world and how it’s being used,” he said, further noting that, “I believe one reason for this is that it’s a sensitive topic. People generally avoid discussing CSAM and large-scale exploitation at family dinners.”

Notably, these discoveries emerged at a time when relevant authorities have intensified investigations into the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activity.

The reports about the increased number of transactions connected to suspected human trafficking operations come after the Justice Department revealed Jeffrey Epstein’s early investments in cryptocurrency and his relationship to prominent influencers in the crypto industry. Epstein was an American financier, child sex offender, and sex trafficker.

Moreover, sources pointed out that an earlier reported Bitcoin ransom demand in the kidnapping case of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, an American broadcast journalist and attorney. This case has received widespread media attention.

In response to this news, McLouth pointed out that attributing large-scale illicit cryptocurrency movements to individual actors remains a major challenge for law enforcement, unlike high-profile name cases.

“We can’t point to one particular person committing a specific crime,” he explained. “Jeffrey Epstein, as we see in the news, is a name that people recognize. But when it comes to an entire system or industry, we can’t do that.”

Criminal-related cryptocurrency transactions cases surge in the crypto industry

Concerning the surge in cryptocurrency transactions in suspected human trafficking operations, some reports highlighted that these transactions have hit a new all-time high of $260 million. However, a reliable source noted that this figure is pending verification.

Afterwards, the source alleged that they are utilizing blockchain analytics to trace incoming transaction activity related to human trafficking or CSAM operations.

They also mentioned that they will not disclose the exact figures since they know their estimates are already on the low side and want to prevent an undercount from being widely circulated.

In addition to this argument, they further asserted that this justification accounted for the broad range of several hundred million to demonstrate the extent of the issue.

On the other hand, the 2026 Crypto Crime Report also breaks down transaction trends by category. For example, Chainalysis noted that blockchain analysis indicates a 48.8% connection rate between cryptocurrency transfers and international escort networks on Telegram.