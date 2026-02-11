Bitcoin wallet linked to Nancy Guthrie ransom note posts transaction after deadlines pass

There’s been new activity inside the Bitcoin wallet listed in the first ransom letter tied to the Guthrie kidnapping. TMZ says it happened just 25 minutes before their report.

The outlet didn’t share how much was sent or received, but this is the first sign of any movement on that address since February 1. That wallet was included in the first ransom note, which was sent to TMZ and two television stations in Tucson.

Nancy Guthrie, who’s 84 and has a pacemaker, was taken from her home in Arizona. She needs daily medicine, and she’s been missing for over a week.

Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, co-hosts the Today Show on NBC and has been speaking out ever since her mother was abducted.

Ransom note pattern points to suspect living near Tucson

Two ransom letters were sent out. The first went to TMZ and two Tucson stations. The second only went to one of the Tucson stations. That choice wasn’t random. Federal agents think the person who wrote the notes knows the local media well. That’s why they believe the suspect lives in the Tucson area.

The ransom notes said Nancy would be returned within 12 hours if $6 million was paid. The kidnapper said they were somewhere within 700 miles of Tucson. But both deadlines passed, and Nancy wasn’t brought back. Savannah even tried to offer the money herself. It didn’t help. Nothing happened. No sign of her.

New images of the suspect were released by the FBI on Tuesday. TMZ says the pictures had just been handed to law enforcement. The FBI didn’t hold on to them. They sent them out as soon as they got them.

Savannah posted the photos on Instagram and wrote, “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.” The post spread across social media within minutes. Investigators say they’re still treating the case like Nancy could be found alive.

FBI gets tip, arrests suspect in Arizona 9 days later

Nine days after Nancy was reported missing, a suspect was arrested in Arizona. The arrest happened Tuesday. That’s all that’s been confirmed. No name. No details. Nothing more.

At the White House, Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary, said she and President Donald Trump had both seen the new images that were released. She opened the briefing by talking about the case. The president is personally following the investigation.

The FBI is offering $50,000 for any tip that leads to finding Nancy or arresting the person behind this. People can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

The Guthrie story has pulled in the media, the federal government, and now the crypto crowd.