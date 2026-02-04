Alleged Bitcoin ransom note sent to TMZ in the case involving the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

Authorities in Arizona are investigating reports of a Bitcoin ransom note in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of television host Savannah Guthrie.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it is monitoring information about an alleged ransom message discovered by news publication TMZ connected to the case. In a post on X, the agency stated it is “aware of the ransom note(s) for Nancy Guthrie.”

TMZ reported receiving a message on Tuesday that allegedly demanded a multimillion-dollar payment in Bitcoin and included a specific wallet address. During a segment of TMZ Live, founder Harvey Levin said the outlet contacted law enforcement immediately.

“We have called the sheriff’s department. We’ve made multiple calls and spoken with the detective unit. We have passed on this email. We don’t know whether this is legit or not,” Levin said.

Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers supposedly ask for a Bitcoin ransom

TMZ said it verified that the Bitcoin address listed in the message exists, and the kidnappers reportedly placed a deadline with an implied threat if their demands were not met. No law enforcement agencies have confirmed the authenticity of the message and declined to share further details.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night at her residence in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Arizona. After her family reported her missing on Sunday, the authorities responding to the call discovered a “very concerning” scene, prompting a criminal investigation.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believe she did not leave voluntarily. “We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and that’s where we’re at,” Nanos said Tuesday afternoon.

DNA samples collected from the property have been submitted for laboratory analysis, and although some results have been returned, none have identified suspects, Nanos said.

Federal investigators have since released the home back to the Guthrie family and declined to discuss if there were signs of forced entry, missing items, or blood evidence at the scene. “I don’t really want to get into narrowing down the time, because narrowing it down means we can miss some tips and leads,” the sheriff asserted.

Nancy Guthrie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. According to Sheriff Nanos, she has problems moving around and about, which makes it unlikely she wandered away from home, but she does not have mental health issues.

In her first public comments since her mother was reported missing, NBC’s morning program co-host Savannah Guthrie thanked the public for its prayers and support.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them at this very moment.”

Crypto kidnappings continue from 2025 discoveries

The reported ransom Bitcoin demand spells echoes of a kidnapping business economy that clouded 2025, when security agencies documented a rise in crimes against crypto holders and their families. A review by NBC News identified 67 incidents of crypto-related kidnappings in 44 countries and every continent, except Antarctica.

According to that analysis, such incidents have been on an annual uptrend since 2019. In 2024 alone, 17 cryptocurrency-linked kidnappings were reported, the highest figure recorded in the past decade.

One high-profile US case occurred in May, when two men were arrested in New York City. 37-year-old Joe Woeltz and 33-year-old William Duplessie were accused of kidnapping and torturing a man inside his home while trying to access his bitcoin holdings.

NBC News identified more than 150 alleged wrench attacks globally over the past decade. In reported cases, criminals used tactics including home invasion, blackmail, extortion, armed robbery, swatting, assault, and, in some instances, murder.

