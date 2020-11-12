Bitcoin ransoms are being demanded from Israel.

Bitcoin ransoms are being demanded from Israel. An American-Israeli cybersecurity firm diagnoses where the Bitcoin ransomers are located and the results came out in their report today.

The ransomers had managed to work their tricks on a load of companies in Israel over several weeks. There have already been three confirmed Israeli companies that have fallen victim to these bitcoin ransoms, but there might be more victims out there.



Checkpoint and WhiteStream, who is a blockchain forensics organization, managed to trace the ransomware to a crypto exchange called Excoino based in Iran. The two companies could trace back to Iran by tracing the wallet addresses left in the ransomware notes.



In late October, the scams in Israel began when the country was targeted by a ransomware project called ‘Pay2Key’. The attacks which occurred in Israel were unique and not connected to any other malware strains.

Check Point’s security alert managed to recognize what was happening only about a week ago. The malware strains that the hackers used were identified on the 6th of November.



The bitcoin ransoms technology converts its victim’s computer information into codes and asks the businesses to pay them. When customers did not pay the criminals, they would leak their information on a website.

The hackers leaked data would be uploaded into a particular file online and come with a unique message. Whoever was responsible for the attack used an EOS photo, but this could have been a random photo from Google.