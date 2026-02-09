Just how big was Jeffrey Epstein’s influence in Silicon Valley?

The latest Epstein documents released by the U.S. Justice Department paints a messy, detailed map of his ties to powerful tech leaders even as the convicted pedophile was behind bars, where he died.

These files (which were extensively reviewed by Cryptopolitan) include names, emails, trips, gifts, meetings, dinners, and even discussions about private islands. The powerful nerds that created the internet were, at one point or another, orbiting a man already known for sex crimes.

Executives like Elon Musk and Bill Gates were already on the radar, but the new batch of files widens the net. Now we’ve got Google’s Sergey Brin, PayPal and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, ex-Microsoft executive Steven Sinofsky, and LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman all popping up in connection with Epstein.

Some emailed him. Some visited his properties. Others just kept in touch over the years. Officials say being named doesn’t mean they broke the law, but the patterns are too disturbing to ignore.

Thiel emailed, dined, and discussed politics with Epstein for years

Peter Thiel’s name shows up again and again in these new records. Emails between Thiel and Epstein go back to 2014 and continue through early 2019, right up until Epstein was arrested.

In one undated tape, Epstein told former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak that he was trying to meet Thiel and floated Palantir as a job lead. Later emails show they eventually met and stayed in touch.

The conversations weren’t just small talk. There were meeting plans, dietary needs sent ahead of time, and talks about the Trump campaign. In November 2025, House Oversight Committee files revealed Epstein invited Thiel to visit him in “the Caribbean.” Thiel’s team denied he ever visited the island.

There’s more. According to The New York Times, Epstein invested $40 million in 2015 and 2016 into two venture funds tied to Thiel’s firm. Thiel explained his connection during an August 2024 podcast, saying Reid Hoffman introduced him to Epstein.

Thiel said they talked about taxes and financial advice and admitted he didn’t take Epstein’s past crimes seriously at the time, calling the 2008 plea deal misleading.

Hoffman sent gifts, visited the island, and brought others to dinner

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman also features heavily in the latest files. Emails show several interactions, including fundraising efforts for MIT’s Media Lab and more personal contact. He even sent Epstein gifts.

And yes, he visited the island in 2014. Hoffman later admitted the trip, saying it was for philanthropy, but said he regretted not vetting Epstein more.

That wasn’t the only trip. Emails show mentions of Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico and his Manhattan home. In 2016, Hoffman met Epstein again in both Palo Alto and Cambridge. Epstein called Hoffman a “very close friend” in one email and said he missed him.

A 2015 dinner in Palo Alto hosted by Hoffman included Zuckerberg, Musk, Thiel, and MIT scientist Ed Boyden. After the event, Hoffman connected Zuckerberg and Epstein by email. Meta later said Zuckerberg never spoke to Epstein again.

Hoffman has pushed for a full public release of all Epstein files. But that hasn’t stopped the heat. In November 2025, President Donald Trump ordered a DOJ probe into Hoffman, Bill Clinton, and Larry Summers. Trump said it was about exposing Democratic ties to Epstein, even though he himself was mentioned in the files. Trump said he cut ties with Epstein years ago.

Brin and Sinofsky show up in old emails and court documents

Google co-founder Sergey Brin appears in emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, planning a 2003 dinner at Epstein’s New York mansion. Maxwell told Brin, “Dinners at Jeffrey’s are always happily casual.” Their connection didn’t stop there.

In 2004, Epstein allegedly referred Brin to JPMorgan Chase as a client and set him up with bank execs for tax advice. The U.S. Virgin Islands subpoenaed Brin in 2023 for documents related to those dealings.

Court records from a 2024 case involving Maxwell included statements from Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome, who said she met Brin and his then-fiancée Anne Wojcicki on Epstein’s island. Brin left his role as Alphabet president in 2019 but stayed on the board. He returned in 2023 to focus on AI projects like Gemini.

Former Microsoft exec Steven Sinofsky also had a steady email chain with Epstein, including messages about his $14 million retirement package from Microsoft. In 2013, Sinofsky told Epstein, “Got paid. You will be too :)” He kept emailing him through 2018, asking for career and money advice and discussing meetups in tech hubs like SF, NYC, and Seattle.

One 2012 email shows Epstein talking about a possible meeting between Sinofsky and Apple CEO Tim Cook. He wrote that Cook was “excited to meet” Sinofsky. A few months later, Sinofsky emailed Epstein about meeting Cook.

Finally, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was back in the spotlight again, thanks to draft emails found in the new release. In them, Epstein claimed he arranged extramarital affairs and sexual encounters for Gates. Gates denied everything, calling the claims “absolutely absurd and completely false.”