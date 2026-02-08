Epstein files catch Musk and Hoffman in web of contradictions

Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman are pointing fingers at each other over connections to Jeffrey Epstein, but newly released government files show neither has clean hands.

Two of Silicon Valley’s biggest names, once colleagues in the tech world’s so-called PayPal Mafia, have spent recent days attacking one another on social media about their links to the convicted sex offender. The problem? Both men had more contact with Epstein than they previously admitted.

The Justice Department’s document dump has become ammunition in ongoing battles between powerful figures, but few fights have drawn as much attention as this one.

Musk shared records proving Hoffman traveled to Epstein’s private island back in November 2014. Hoffman fired back by highlighting emails where Musk asked about wild parties at that same island.

This is a classic case of people in glass houses throwing stones. Both tech leaders maintained relationships with Epstein years after his 2008 guilty plea for soliciting a minor for prostitution made him a registered sex offender. Epstein later faced federal sex-trafficking charges before his death in 2019.

The documents paint a particularly troubling picture for Musk, who has repeatedly denied various aspects of his Epstein connection.

Back in November 2012, Musk sent an email asking, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” On Christmas Day that same year, he wrote again saying, “I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose.”

Epstein’s response mentioned that “the ratio on my island might make Talilah uncomfortable,” referring to Musk’s then-wife Talulah Riley. Musk quickly replied that “Ratio is not a problem for Talulah.” Yet days later, he backed out, writing that “Logistics won’t work this time around.”

The SpaceX situation gets even messier

In February 2013, emails show Epstein and multiple assistants were set to tour SpaceX facilities after Musk invited them. Musk’s own assistant arranged a lunch meeting between the two men during this visit.

On February 26, Epstein thanked Musk for the tour, writing, “you would have had fun at xmas.” Musk’s two-word reply: “I see.”

But in 2020, he wrote on social media that “to the best [of] our knowledge, he never toured SpaceX. Don’t know where that comes from.” The emails prove otherwise.

Musk has also claimed he never attended any Epstein parties and never flew on his plane. He posted on January 31 saying he has “many times call (sic) for the prosecution of those who have committed crimes with Epstein.”

Hoffman’s involvement looks equally bad

In September 2014, Epstein’s assistant arranged helicopter transport for Hoffman and MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito to visit the island. Ito resigned from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2019 when his Epstein ties came out.

On Christmas Eve 2014, Hoffman sent Epstein gifts: ice cream “for the girls” and “something that may strike your funny bone for the island.”

In January 2015, Hoffman confirmed he sent a metal sculpture as a gift, writing it might “strike your sense of humor” and had “an appropriate nature to the island.”

The artwork came from an artist who makes monster sculptures from recycled metal. Hoffman then offered to help with damage control. “Been giving a bit of thought to how I can help with the recent press fu,” he wrote, saying he was “mostly looking for help on the on-line front.” Epstein told him to wait out the storm.

Hoffman claimed on February 3 that he knew Epstein through an MIT fundraising relationship he regrets. He admitted to meetings from 2016 to 2018, contradicting his earlier claim they last met in 2015.