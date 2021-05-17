TL;DR Breakdown

In bid to use crypto for humanity, crypto Twitter raises $800,000 for sick child

When crypto was used for humanity in Nigeria

Cryptocurrencies have many use cause; however, using crypto for humanity’s purpose is not common in the crypto space. However, it does not mean it does not happen.

A lot happens behind the scene where crypto is used for humanitarian reasons, and the media’s eyes don’t catch it.

The crypto Twitter community recently fulfilled the crypto for humanity’s role raising $800,000 in cryptocurrency to a child, known as J.O., who overcame leukemia very recently. The thing about the donation was that it came in in a matter of hours.

It began when Twitter account “Dude’s Posting Their [Wins]” had posted a video of the child being applauded as he returned to school after beating leukemia. It went viral, gaining 50,000 retweets and nearly 500,000 likes.

Shortly afterward, a pseudonymous individual with the Twitter handle @Milkman2228 reached out to the child’s father and found out he was struggling with hospital bills. He helped the family set up an Ethereum wallet and shared the address to his Twitter followers.

Crypto Twitter personality ‘Crypto Cobain’ soon encouraged his 347,000 followers to join in and send both ether and Ethereum-based tokens to J.O.’s address. (Recently, Cobain and his following have been descending on obscure Twitch streams and giving large amounts of money to the artists running them, sending $200,000 to one guitarist.)

Within a few hours, hundreds of people had joined in, sending everything from stablecoins to tokens for DeFi projects like Curve DAO and Ruler Protocol. Adam Cochran, partner at Cinneamhain Ventures, donated 25 ETH and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried gave 12 ETH to the cause. In total, the account received $517,000 in ether and $292,000 in tokens.

After the donations came in, J.O.’s family set up a Twitter account, posting a picture of him holding a sign that reads, “Thank you, Crypto Twitter.” The account then posted a video of him saying, “UpOnly and pump it loomdart.” These are references to Crypto Cobain’s UpOnly podcast and a saying commonly used on Crypto Twitter about market movements.

J.O. continues to inspire so many, and his battle with Cancer is a message of HOPE. From the bottom of our hearts we would like to thank everyone helping to support our family and blessing him with a great future. pic.twitter.com/4rGybrTVDQ — John Zippay (@john_zippay) May 14, 2021

Previously, crypto was used for humanity in Nigeria when youths in the country sought Bitcoin donations to fund #EndSars protest, a protest against police brutality.