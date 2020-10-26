Feminist Coalition, the dominant donation receiver for the strikes against SAR, discovered Bitcoin as their significant funding source by the 22nd of October 2020.

Bitcoin keeping Nigerian protests alive

Bitcoin is the reason the Nigerian anti-police brutality protests are still running today. The EndSARs march against police brutality, specifically, the Special Anti Robbery Squad, known for being violent, is attracting thousands in Nigeria.

The Special Anti Robbery Squad have been accused of robbery, kidnapping and even killing people.

Feminist Coalition, key donation receiver for the strikes against SAR, discovered Bitcoin as their significant funding source by the 22nd of October 2020. Bitcoin has contributed to 40% of the $387,000 raised in total for the campaigns.

Ray Youseff, Paxful CEO of a predominantly Nigerian digital currency marketplace, in response to EndSARs funding, said:

“Now people are starting to see its real utility. “It shows people the full spectrum of what Bitcoin can do.” Ray Youseff to Quartz Africa

Data by Feminist Coalition and graph from qz.com

According, to Feminist Coalition who are fighting for equality, the organization saw a regular input of the digital currency as shown on the graph over October. The money came at a time where funding had slowed down. Many believe donations became sluggish because of the Governments clamping down.

Cryptocurrency is slowly becoming more popular in Africa as it is becoming a way to by-pass the struggles of transactions to and from abroad. More Africans have been able to use cryptocurrency to pay and receive remittances, the largest source of income from abroad.



The digital currency also has a dismal reputation in Africa, never the less, things are looking up. Data by Chainalysis shows how from June 2020 fraudulent crypto platforms received over eight-million dollars.