The non-fungible token industry has drawn more audience.

The co-funder of Unifty, Colin Platt, concludes that he is building the future of non-fungible tokens.

As the NFT industry has become a popular multi-billion dollar industry, Colin Platt predicted his own version of the future of NFTs.

The popularity of NFTs has resonated through the blockchain industry as one of the biggest applications of cryptocurrency networks like Ethereum and Theta Networks involves NFTs. Recent partnerships developing in the industry, along with the increased involvement of celebrities like Katy Perry, have made the future of NFTs extremely bright.

The co-founder of Unifty Colin Platt has come up with a prediction for the industry, claiming that he is currently building the future of NFTs at Unifty. According to Colin Platt, Unifty will be making it easier for people and artists as well as firms to build and distribute cryptocurrencies, facilitating widespread adoption.

Colin Platt on his involvement with the NFT industry

While the co-founder of Unifty has revealed the extent of his plans, he claims that the organization has been working with a whopping eight blockchain networks and will continue to increase networks so as to enhance the number of users.

According to the CEO of Unifty, the organization has been studying the surge in the interests of people in NFTs. He claims that there are plenty of people who are looking to explore the NFT industry and create their tokens.

The current CEO and COO of Unifty has said that he is working on a future where artists will have their own websites hosting their own NFTs. He aims to help Unifty products reach as many people as possible so as to give them a taste of the potential of NFTs and the humongous use case involved with these tokens.