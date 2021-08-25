TL;DR Breakdown

Chris Poulin is now the Chief Technology Officer for SingularityDAO.

The rising demand for AI-driven blockchain tech influences this new decision by SingularityDAO.

The focus of Chris Poulin will be DynaSets, a new project pursued by SingularityDAO.

SingularityDAO has recently assigned Chris Poulin as their chief technology officer. Chris is a research scientist and will also head the company’s artificial intelligence department. DeFi portfolio managing company’s ambitions regarding AI-driven investment services and solutions are visible through this step.

Chris Poulin to play very significant role

Poulin is assigned to head the task of development of DynaSets of SigularityDAO. DynaSets is an AI-powered system that will help in designing an organized set of crypto investments. This system will let crypto investors manage their portfolios by holding a number of DeFi tokens in a single contract. Taking up this role also makes Chris Poulin responsible for creating innovative AI-driven services and products.

Chris Poulin has impressive work experience and a brilliant mind when it comes to technology. He has already worked as a managing partner with plenty of huge organizations like Patters. For 13 years, he has been involved in the specified role. Along with working for these organizations, he has also provided his valuable input to Microsoft as a senior director in AI, ML, and data science fields.

DeFi sector integration of AI

Yield-seeking traders and investors find DeFi very attractive as it is one of the best ways to earn passively for holding their crypto. According to various reports, the DeFi sector has crossed the market cap of a whopping $116 billion which makes it one of the biggest industries. Investors are always looking to scoop up new DeFi plays to gain efficiency.

Decentralized Finance has recently witnessed a new high of its total value locked (TVL). Industry’s TVL hit $160 billion on Monday, which was slightly higher than what the market saw in May 2021. BENQI’s total value locked has surpassed $1 billion in less than a week after its launch. BENQI is an algorithmic liquidity DeFi protocol that was launched recently in August. The achievement of BENQI is way ahead of the leading DeFi protocols and projects introduced.