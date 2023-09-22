Xi’s market gambit: China’s stocks will never be the same

Description Under President Xi Jinping’s directive, China’s stock market landscape has transformed drastically. Xi’s market maneuvers may forever change the trajectory of China’s equities, raising as many eyebrows as it does questions. But what are the real implications of these strategic shifts, and how do they align with Xi’s grand vision for the nation? Bold Policy, … Read more

Under President Xi Jinping’s directive, China’s stock market landscape has transformed drastically. Xi’s market maneuvers may forever change the trajectory of China’s equities, raising as many eyebrows as it does questions. But what are the real implications of these strategic shifts, and how do they align with Xi’s grand vision for the nation?

Bold Policy, Bolder Ambitions

The audacity of China’s stock market is evident. Despite a slowdown in China’s economic growth and a looming real estate liquidity crisis, the Shanghai Stock Exchange welcomed Jilin Joinature Polymer, marking the 200th company to grace China’s domestic markets just this year.

These new listings, amassing a whopping $40 billion, have outpaced giants like Wall Street.

Yet, the CSI 300 index paints a grim picture. It has dipped by 14% since the year’s beginning, trailing behind other global players such as Japan and the US. What’s the cause for this seemingly paradoxical scenario?

Enter Beijing’s transformative policies. The once-proclaimed playbook of stimulating property markets and infrastructural development is now obsolete.

Instead, the focus has shifted toward pushing capital into areas deemed critical for China’s future — be it technological self-reliance, national security, or solidifying control. This wave of IPOs is less about market vibrancy and more about realizing Xi’s strategic ambitions.

State’s Market, New Rules

China’s revamped approach is all about harnessing collective prowess. Every segment, from government and industry to finance and academia, is being synchronized to spur technological breakthroughs, ultimately reducing China’s western dependence.

This metamorphosis signals a stark departure from Xi’s initial pro-market inclinations and is starkly different from China’s past market ideologies. The current trajectory could lead to a chasm between policymakers’ intentions and market expectations.

For instance, steering IPO investors toward supporting new listings might not guarantee job and wealth creation for the average Chinese citizen, as once achieved by property and infrastructural advancements.

But Xi’s vision is clear: China needs a fresh, modernized system that leans into market dynamics while simultaneously ensuring top-tier governance over major technological innovations.

Unlike Mao Zedong’s “whole-nation system”, which was strictly top-down, Xi’s version aims for a blend of state oversight with a sprinkle of market forces.

This evolved strategy underscores a desire to use domestic equity markets as leverage, pushing the nation beyond its previous property and infrastructure-driven growth.

Questionable Tactics and Market Response

Yet, there’s a wrinkle in this master plan. The accelerated pace of IPOs, especially in high-priority sectors, combined with stringent regulations for companies in non-strategic industries, might not sit well with investors. The risk is further compounded by extended “lock-up” periods, barring investment banks from selling stocks post-IPOs.

While these measures aim for price stability and long-term profitability, they come at the cost of market freedom. Additionally, the pressure exerted by the influx of new listings has compelled China’s securities regulator to reconsider its aggressive listing pace.

Recent efforts to reinvigorate the market, such as cutting trading fees, have elicited lukewarm responses at best. To counteract the tepid market reaction, Beijing is now urging domestic institutional investors to invest and hold onto shares in strategic sectors.

But this strategy is a double-edged sword, as it aligns with Xi’s vision but jeopardizes the market’s organic operations. It’s like putting a band-aid on a wound that requires stitches.

The international investor community is notably jittery. Recent data shows offshore investors offloading Chinese equities at an alarming rate. The heart of the issue lies in the state’s enhanced role in the stock markets. What once was a promise of a stable and open market now reeks of unpredictability.

China’s aggressive pursuit of its policy-driven stock market agenda might achieve its short-term objectives, but the long-term viability remains questionable.

The sectors receiving Beijing’s nod, such as semiconductors and electric vehicles, might not be the panacea for China’s employment and consumption challenges. So yeah, China’s stock market will indeed never be the same. Whether this metamorphosis leads to a butterfly or a moth remains to be seen.

