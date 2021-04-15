TL;DR Breakdown

Today’s Chainlink price prediction is bearish as the market has extended by more than 30 percent since the last low around $32. Therefore, we expect LINK/USD to retrace over the next few days as it looks to set another higher low, from which to push higher later this month.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall cryptocurrency market trades with mixed results as Bitcoin has lost 2.2 percent, while Ethereum has increased by almost 4 percent. Similar results are seen for the major altcoins, with Ripple (XRP) retracing 8 percent and Chainlink (LINK) increasing by 11 percent.

Chainlink price prediction: Chainlink peaks at $42, a retracement to follow?

LINK/USD opened at $43.35 after the market set a new all-time high just above the $42 mark and slightly retraced overnight. Since further upside seems to be rejected right now, we expect a several-day retracement to begin later today with the $37 previous resistance, turned support likely to be reached by the end of this week.

Chainlink price movement in the last 24 hours

The LINK/USD price moved in a range of $35.12 – $42.08, meaning a good amount of volatility. 24-hour trading volume has spiked by 59 percent and totals $3.8 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap has reached $17.3 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 10th place overall.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart – LINK shows signs of upcoming reversal

On the 4-hour chart, we see an indecision candle set over the past hours. Right now, LINK/USD attempts to retest the previous high, and if a further upside is rejected, we should see a much deeper retracement over the next few days.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Overall, Chainlink has performed great so far this month. After setting a new swing low on the 25th of March, Chainlink price started to regain bullish momentum as several higher highs and lows were set with relatively moderate range.

After reaching $35 resistance, the bullish Chainlink price momentum paused for a while as consolidation was made above the several-week ascending trendline. On the 11th of April, LINK/USD moved above $33 and made a slight retracement to $32.

From there the current aggressive bullish momentum started, with some resistance around $37 earlier this week. As mentioned in our previous Chainlink price prediction, the market did fall back to the $35 mark with a quick spike lower. However, any further downside was quickly rejected and the market pushed higher overnight until a new all-time high was set just above the $42 mark, resulting in a total gain of more than 30 percent.

Therefore, the LINK/USD market structure is extended as of now and a retracement is needed before a further long position can be entered with a good risk/reward potential. First support is seen at the $37 mark, where a 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level is seen together with previous major resistance.

The next support level is located at the previously mentioned $35 mark. If this level is tested together with the several-week ascending trendline, the market structure would provide an excellent long position entry opportunity.

Chainlink Price Prediction: Conclusion

Chainlink price prediction is bearish as the market has extended by more than 30 percent since the previous major swing low around $32. If the market fails to move higher over the next hours, we expect a several-day retracement as bears look to retest the previous major resistance at $37 as a support.

