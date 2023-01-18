logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

ChainLink price analysis: LINK shows consistent dynamics at $6.7

ChainLink price analysis: LINK shows consistent dynamics at $6.7

TL;DR Breakdown

  • ChainLink price analysis is bullish today.
  • The strongest support is present at $5.1.
  • The strongest resistance is present at $8.4

ChainLink price analysis for January 18, 2023, reveals the market following an upward movement, showing increasing momentum, signifying positivity for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained bullish over the past few hours. On January 17, 2023, the price reached $6.9 from $6.6. However, the market decreased in value soon after and lost some value. Moreover, ChainLink has decreased and reached $6.7, just moving onto the $7 mark.

Chainlink price today is $6.7 with a 24-hour trading volume of $985.36M, a market cap of $3.37B, and a market dominance of 0.34%. The LINK price increased by 0.87% in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink reached its highest price on May 10, 2021, when it was trading at its all-time high of $52.89, while Chainlink’s lowest price was recorded on Sep 23, 2017, when it was trading at its all-time low of $0.126297. The lowest price since its ATH was $5.36 (cycle low). The highest LINK price since the last cycle low was $9.45 (cycle high). The Chainlink price prediction sentiment is currently neutral, while the Fear & Greed Index is showing 52 (Neutral).

LINK/USD 1-day price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to the movement toward either extreme, showing dormant dynamics. The opening price is $6.76, while the high price appears to be $6.76. Conversely, the low price is present at $6.74, with a close price remaining at $6.74. ChainLink market is undergoing a change of -0.23%.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bulls. However, the LINK/USD price appears to be moving linearly, illustrating a stable market. The market appears to be showing consistent potential.

image 355
LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: CoinCodex

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63 showing a stable cryptocurrency market. This means that cryptocurrency is above the upper-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move downward, indicating a decreasing market. The dominance of selling activities causes the RSI score to decrease.

ChainLink price analysis for 7-days

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Opening price appears to be $6.94, while the high price is present at $6.94. Conversely, the low price is present at $6.73, with a close price of $6.73 undergoing a change of -2.94%.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. However, the market’s trend seems to have shown bullish tendencies in the last few hours. Moreover, the market has decided on a stable approach. As a result, the movement path has shifted today, the price started moving linearly, and the market started opening its volatility.

image 356
LINK/USD 7-day price chart Source: CoinCodex

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 45, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the LINK cryptocurrency falls in the central-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a linear movement. The constant RSI score also means equal buying and selling activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency follows a consistent trend with much room for activity on the positive extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a neutral approach, as it shows the potential to move to either bullish extreme. The market shows much potential for development towards the increasing end of the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Narmin

Narmin

Narmin is a passionate fintech writer and blockchain enthusiast backed by extensive experience in psychology and statistics.

Related News

Hot Stories

Watch: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella supports Blockchain and Metaverse
18 January, 2023
3 mins read
Bored Ape whale splurges nearly $1 Million on Rare DeGods NFTs
18 January, 2023
3 mins read
Coinbase to cease operations in Japan
18 January, 2023
3 mins read
How to Invest in Ethereum: The Most Exceptional Altcoin
18 January, 2023
3 mins read
Tried By The Best, Long-Term Trading Tips You Should Know
18 January, 2023
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Bored Ape whale splurges nearly $1 Million on Rare DeGods NFTs
18 January, 2023
3 mins read
Coinbase to cease operations in Japan
18 January, 2023
3 mins read
French crypto companies bound To seek authorization by 2024 
18 January, 2023
3 mins read
Funding alert: Parfin, a web3 infrastructure provider, secures $15 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures
18 January, 2023
3 mins read
Another crypto firm forced to lay off workers to survive the bear market
18 January, 2023
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here