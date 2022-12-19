logo
ChainLink price analysis: LINK gains value at $6

TL;DR Breakdown

  • ChainLink price analysis is bearish today.
  • The strongest resistance is present at $7.9.
  • The strongest support is present at $5.8.

ChainLink price analysis for December 19, 2022, reveals the market following an upward movement, showing increasing momentum, signifying positivity for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained bearish over the past few hours. On December 18, 2022, the price reached from $5.9 to $6. However, the market increased in value soon after and gained more value. Moreover, ChainLink has increased and reached $6, just moving onto the $6.5 mark.

The current price of ChainLink is $6, with a trading volume of $149,448,976. Chainlink has been up 0.54% in the last 24 hours. ChainLink currently ranks at #22 with a live market cap of $3,061,901,535.

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a declining movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming neither less prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing dormant dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $6.1, which is the strongest resistance point for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $5.8, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bulls. Moreover, the LINK/USD price appears to be moving upwards, illustrating an increasing market. The market appears to be showing bullish potential.

image 376
LINK/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43 showing a stable cryptocurrency market. This means that cryptocurrency is in the upper-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move upward, indicating an increasing market. The dominance of buying activities causes the RSI score to increase.

ChainLink price analysis for 1-day

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a decreasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming less prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7.7, serving as LINK’s strongest resistance point. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $6.5, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. The market’s trend seems to have shown bullish tendencies in the last few hours. Moreover, the market has decided on a positive approach. As a result, the movement path has shifted today, the price started moving upwards, and the market started opening its volatility. This change has played a crucial role in the development of ChainLink. However, the price attempts to move toward the resistance band of the market and obtain a reversal.

image 377
LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 37, signifying a slightly undervalued cryptocurrency. This means that the LINK cryptocurrency falls under the lower-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to an upward movement. The increasing RSI score also means dominant buying activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency follows a consistent trend with much room for activity on the positive extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a neutral approach, as it shows the potential to move to either bullish extreme. The market shows much potential for development towards the increasing end of the market.

