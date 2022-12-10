ChainLink price analysis: LINK decreases the value to $6.8

ChainLink price analysis for December 10, 2022, reveals the market following a complete bearish movement, obtaining massive negative momentum, signifying a decline for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained negative over the past few hours. Today, the price crashed and went from $7 to $6.7. However, the market started to increase further in value soon after, as the cryptocurrency had already gained more of its value. Moreover, ChainLink has increased and reached $6.8, just shying away from the $7 mark.

The current price of ChainLink is $6.8, with a trading volume of $137,472,482. Chainlink has been up 0.34% in the last 24 hours. ChainLink currently ranks at #20 with a live market cap of $3,484,542,528.

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a decreasing movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming less prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing further decreasing dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7, which is the strongest resistance for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $6.7, which acts as the strongest support for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bears. The LINK/USD price appears to be moving downwards, illustrating a decreasing market. The market appears to be almost broken, which could trigger a reversal movement; there might still be hope for the bulls yet.

LINK/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40, showing a stable cryptocurrency stock. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the lower neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move downwards, indicating a declining market. The dominance of selling activities causes the RSI score to decrease.

ChainLink price analysis for 1-day

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a decreasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming less prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7, serving as LINK’s strongest resistance. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $5.9, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. Moreover, the market’s trend seems to have shown bearish dynamics in the last few days. As a result, the market has decided on a negative approach. However, yesterday the market broke, the market started opening its volatility, and the price started moving downwards.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 46, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the central neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a downward movement. The declining RSI score also means dominant selling activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency follows a strong downward trend with much room for further activity on the declining extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a negative approach. Therefore, we can assume that the bears will start making their moves soon to maintain their control over the market.