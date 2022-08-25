logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

ChainLink price analysis: LINK increases by 3% after strong bullish momentum

ChainLink price analysis: LINK increases by 3% after strong bullish momentum
TL;DR Breakdown
  • ChainLink price analysis is bullish today.
  • The strongest resistance is present at $9.7.
  • The strongest support is present at $6.7.

ChainLink price analysis for August 25, 2022, reveals the market following a complete bullish movement, obtaining significant positive momentum, signifying a gain of positivity for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained negative over the past few hours. On August 24, 2022, the price crashed from $7.3 to $7. However, the market started to increase in value soon after and gained more value. Moreover, ChainLink has peaked and reached $7.3, just shying away from the $7.4 mark.

The current price of ChainLink is $7.3, with a trading volume of $319,235,758. Chainlink has been down 2.70% in the last 24 hours. ChainLink currently ranks at #24 with a live market cap of $3,436,155,865.

ITB Widget Example

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an opening movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing increasing dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7.4, which is the strongest resistance point for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $6.7, which is another support point for LINK.
The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bulls. The LINK/USD price appears to be moving upward, illustrating an increasing market. The market appears to be showing bullish potential.

image 239
LINK/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57, showing a stable cryptocurrency market. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the upper-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move downwards, indicating a decreasing market. The dominance of selling activity causes the RSI score to decrease.

ChainLink price analysis for 1-day

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $9.7, serving as LINK’s strongest resistance point. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is at $6.4, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to have shown bearish dynamics in the last few days. However, the market has decided on a positive approach. As a result, the trend has shifted today, the price started moving upward, and the market started opening its volatility. This change has played a crucial role in the development of ChainLink. However, the price attempts to move towards the resistance of the market.

image 238
LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 45, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the lower neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to an upward movement. The increasing RSI score also means dominant buying activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency follows an upward trend with much room for activity on the positive extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a positive approach, as it shows the potential to move to either bullish extreme. The market shows much potential for development towards the increasing end of the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Narmin

Narmin

Narmin is a passionate fintech writer and blockchain enthusiast backed by extensive experience in psychology and statistics.

Related News

Hot Stories

ChainLink price analysis: LINK increases by 3% after strong bullish momentum
25 August, 2022
3 mins read
Trade the digital assets in an advanced way
25 August, 2022
3 mins read
Is the Merge the reason for the decline in Nvidia revenue?
25 August, 2022
3 mins read
Stellar Price Prediction 2022-2031: How High can XLM Go?
25 August, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin Price Prediction 2022-2031: Will Bitcoin Bulls Rally?
25 August, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Is the Merge the reason for the decline in Nvidia revenue?
25 August, 2022
3 mins read
Alameda Research Co-CEO resigns to focus on “personal things”
24 August, 2022
3 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - August 24th
24 August, 2022
3 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - August 24th 
24 August, 2022
3 mins read
John McAfee: did he fake his death?
24 August, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us