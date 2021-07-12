TL;DR Breakdown

LINK continues moving sideways.

Previous support at $17.5 rested again.

Next support at $15.

Chainlink price analysis is neutral for today as the market attempt to breach the $17.5 support again. Unless the support is broken later today, we can expect BTC/USD to continue moving sideways over the following 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the red over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has declined by 2.3 percent, while Ethereum around 4.16 percent. Solana (SOL) is among the worst performers with a loss of 5.82 percent.

Chainlink price movement in the last 24 hours

LINK/USD traded in a range of $17.61 – $18.60, indicating substantial volatility. Trading volume has decreased by 4.63 percent and totals $517.3 billion. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization stands around $7.7 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 15th place overall.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart – LINK attempts to break $17.5 again?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Chainlink price moving lower over the past hours to breach the $17.5 support once again.

The overall market trades within a slightly bullish price action structure after a major swing low around $15 was set at the end of June. From there, LINK/USD set two higher highs as bulls built up momentum.

Additionally, last week Chainlink established a clear ascending support trendline, which was broken on the 8th of July. This price action development resulted in a sideways consolidation over the past days above the $17.5 mark and indicates that bulls are exhausted.

Earlier today, the Chainlink price started moving lower again and has approached the $17.5 support. This could lead towards a clear break lower later today and a lot more downside later this week. However, right now, the $17.5 mark still holds and we can expect further sideways movement over the next 24 hours.

Chainlink Price Analysis: Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis is neutral for today as support around $17.5 is not yet broken. If bears fail to push the market lower later today, we can expect further consolidation above the $17.5 mark over the next 24 hours.

While waiting for Chainlink to break lower, read our guides on DeFi advantages, Bitcoin fees, as well as what can you buy with Bitcoin.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.