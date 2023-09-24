Can Cellular Intelligence Transform Our Understanding of Learning? Do Molecules Speak an Intelligence Language?

TL;DR Breakdown

In an era of pioneering scientific discoveries, researchers are delving into the domain of intelligence at the cellular and molecular levels, unveiling a captivating landscape of cognitive abilities and communication among life forms. Amidst this burgeoning field, questions about consciousness, learning, and communication are converging, challenging long-held beliefs and opening up new avenues of exploration.

Learning in the absence of a brain

In a surprising revelation, scientists have discovered that a brain might not be an absolute prerequisite for learning. A recent report in the esteemed science journal Nature highlights the astonishing abilities of the Caribbean box jellyfish, a creature the size of a fingertip. Despite lacking a central brain, these jellyfish exhibit a remarkable cognitive capacity – associative learning. This type of learning, famously studied by neurologist Ivan Pavlov with dogs in the late 19th century, involves linking one stimulus to another through training. According to Ken Cheng, an animal behavior researcher at Macquarie University, this discovery solidifies the idea that associative learning is evidence of cognitive capacity.

The research also reveals that these brainless jellyfish employ their rhopalia, structures housing simple eyes and nerve centers controlling their movements, to store learned experiences. Cheng suggests that investigating life forms incapable of learning could provide further insights into this phenomenon. But, the absence of a brain in the learning process begs the question: what mechanisms drive this extraordinary ability?

The collective cellular intelligence

Tufts University developmental biologist Michael Levin introduces an unconventional concept that challenges conventional wisdom – all intelligence is collective intelligence. He posits that each human and organism is an assembly of individual cells, each with a diverse set of competencies, derived from their ancient history as separate unicellular entities. This evolutionary journey, from solitary cells to complex multicellular organisms, remains one of the most profound questions in science.

Levin, along with philosopher Daniel Dennett, aims to shift the focus from conscious human intelligence to the inherent intelligence of individual cells. He contends that cells independently solve problems across various physiological, metabolic, and gene expression spaces. During processes like embryogenesis and regeneration, cells navigate complex anatomical spaces, constructing intricate organisms. Levin, however, inadvertently strengthens the argument for intelligent design by acknowledging that the resulting intelligence in humans doesn’t emerge from the cells themselves but from a higher source.

The question of whether cells possess consciousness remains a conundrum. This uncertainty contributes to the growing allure of panpsychism, a philosophical stance that suggests various life forms participate in some form of consciousness, without diminishing human consciousness.

Do molecules communicate?

Beyond cellular intelligence, some scientists explore communication at the molecular level. Researchers at the University of Montreal highlight the existence of molecular languages that facilitate communication between nanomachines and nanostructures within living organisms. These intricate signaling mechanisms coordinate molecular activities to accomplish essential functions such as movement, thought, survival, and reproduction.

According to Professor Alexis Vallée-Bélisle, the principal investigator of the study, these molecular languages play a pivotal role in life’s emergence. Yeasts, for instance, rely on molecular communication to initiate mating processes. Although these molecular languages are pervasive across living organisms, scientists are just beginning to decipher their rules and principles, paving the way for the design and programming of artificial nanotechnologies.

The question of whether molecules possess consciousness remains a subject of debate. Nevertheless, the recognition of molecular communication underscores the complexity of life and the challenges it poses to reductionist theories.

In the ever-evolving landscape of scientific inquiry, researchers are continuously learning about the intelligence that permeates the world of life. While questions surrounding consciousness, learning, and communication persist, the exploration of intelligence at the cellular and molecular levels promises to unveil new dimensions of understanding in the fascinating world of science.