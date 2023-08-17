BlockFi resumes withdrawals for eligible U.S. users amid bankruptcy proceedings

TL;DR Breakdown

BlockFi, the once-prominent crypto lending firm, opened withdrawals of digital assets for eligible clients in the United States on August 17, 2023, following a court order. This marked the first time in months that customers have been able to access their funds, a significant step in the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings that have been fraught with controversy.

Earlier today, we opened withdrawals of digital assets from BlockFi Wallet accounts for eligible clients in accordance with the authorization provided by the Court in the Wallet Order: https://t.co/wOc3Fk0VpH — BlockFi (@BlockFi) August 17, 2023

The decision to open withdrawals came after BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2022, alongside other firms such as FTX, Celsius Network, and Voyager Digital. The lending platform had halted client withdrawals in November 2022, leading to a prolonged period of uncertainty for many users.

According to the court order filed on August 16 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the authorization to open withdrawals was granted, ending a nine-month-long wait for many users. However, the withdrawals did not extend to many wallets controlled by international users, as legal proceedings were still ongoing.

BlockFi’s challenges remain: International users and risk management in focus

The eligibility criteria for withdrawals were clearly defined. U.S.-based BlockFi Wallet account holders who did not withdraw or transfer more than $7,575 worth of digital assets from their BlockFi Interest Account (BIA) or BlockFi Private Client (BPC) on or after November 2, 2022, and did not hold any trade-only assets in their Wallet at the time of Platform Pause on November 10, 2022, were considered eligible.

Despite the clear parameters, some BlockFi users reported issues with the withdrawal process. Various clients who received emails stating their eligibility encountered problems when attempting to complete the process.

BlockFi’s downfall was attributed to poor risk-management practices and exposure to the collapse of FTX, among other factors. The company’s liabilities outweighed its assets, leading to a shortage of funds. As a result, many users could expect to receive only a small portion of any funds locked on the platform.

Even though international clients of BlockFi were not currently eligible for withdrawals, the company noted that it was working with the Joint Provisional Liquidators to begin opening withdrawals for international clients in the coming weeks.

The opening of withdrawals marked a significant milestone in BlockFi’s bankruptcy proceedings, reflecting a step forward in resolving a complex and controversial situation. The event also highlighted the broader challenges faced by crypto lending platforms, many of which have been hard hit in the past year.

In conclusion, BlockFi’s decision to open withdrawals for eligible U.S.-based wallet holders is a significant development in the ongoing bankruptcy saga. It relieves some clients while highlighting the complexities and challenges of the crypto lending industry. The situation also underscores the need for robust risk management strategies and regulatory oversight to ensure the stability and integrity of the crypto industry.