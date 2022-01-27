TL;DR Breakdown

• The crypto platform Bitget participated in The International 2021.

• Team Spirit plans to launch contests and shows with the exchange’s support.

Bitget, an important crypto platform, has just partnered with Team Spirit, which would correspond to an electronic gaming company of Russian origin. The crypto company, which operates from Singapore, would be benefiting from the advertising campaign organized by the video game company.

Many crypto exchanges have continued to move forward with advertising in video games. As the cryptocurrency market recovers from a bearish streak, crypto platforms are trying to go further and further, and the gaming sports industry seems to be a great option.

Crypto platform arrives at Russian video game society

Recently Bitget, a cryptocurrency trading platform that has been in operation since 2018, signed a deal with Team Spirit for an advertising campaign. The exchange will be present on the shirts of the Russian video game society and will also support the creation of various activities in digital sports. The crypto platform will launch, with Team Spirit, various promotions, sweepstakes, and contests with earnings in cryptocurrencies.

The exchange tries to educate gamers to use crypto through its platform. But the platform could include a very attractive cryptocurrency payment system to optimize video games. Bitget shows that other exchanges could be associated with virtual sports because they have been taken with more priority in recent years.

The head of the gaming society, Nikita Chukalin, says that her team is pleased to partner with the exchange she esteems for its crypto developments and security support. Chukalin is looking forward to future collaborations that will undoubtedly benefit both parties, the video game industry, and cryptocurrencies.

Bitget and its foray into the world of video games

Bitget has been involved in video games, and in 2021 the exchange was associated with PGL. However, this new partnership is more relevant because it has now associated the exchange with major players in “The International 2021”.

The exchange is likely to participate in the 2022 tournament in October. As the event reaches its estimated month, the crypto platform plans to launch several contests to boost its type of trading.

The executive director of the crypto platform believes that Team Spirit is the center of digital sports, and her team values working alongside her. However, the boss at Bitget offered no further details on future projects.

The Russian video game society seems more receptive towards the crypto market against big game companies like Steam. In previous months, the video game distribution platform, Steam, refused to accept games linked to cryptocurrencies or NFTs.