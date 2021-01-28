TL;DR Breakdown

BTC continues trading above $30,000.

Bitcoin saw more downside over the last 24 hours.

Resistance around $34,000.

Today’s bitcoin price prediction is neutral, as the price for BTC/USD continues to reject further downside below the $30,000 support. As of now, Bitcoin trades around $31,200

Cryptocurrency heat map by Coin360

The Coin360 heat map for the last 24 hours shows a negative market movement so far. The largest coins – Bitcoin and Ethereum are in the red. However, recent best performers, DOT, and LINK continue holding gains from yesterday.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC to continue consolidating above $30,000?

After a strong bearish move yesterday, which resulted in a loss of around 6 percent, BTC/USD opened at $30,414 today.

Bitcoin attempted to break below the $30,000 mark once again and set a new low at $29,156. However, Bitcoin failed to sustain its price below this level. BTC/USD saw a rejection back above $30,000 shortly after.

Therefore, Bitcoin Price Prediction for today is neutral. The analyst believes we will see further consolidation around the $30,000 critical horizontal level of support.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours

The price of Bitcoin has traded in a range of $29,367-$31,891 over the last 24 hours. Right now. BTC looks to move higher once again as a further downside was rejected overnight.

As described in yesterday’s Bitcoin price prediction, a potential resistance target for Bitcoin is located around the $33,000-$34,000 area. Likely we will see it tested during the remainder of this week.

Bitcoin price chart by TradingView

The medium-term Bitcoin price structure still trades in a descending triangle pattern with the $30,000 acting as a support and the several week descending trend line acting as a resistance.

As mentioned in our Weekly Crypto Price Prediction, Bitcoin saw further downside this week. After another attempt to break below the $30,000 horizontal support, Bitcoin saw another rejection, indicating that the support still holds.



Bitcoin price has set a new short-term high around $32,000, which is significantly lower than the previous one. Therefore, Bitcoin does indicate a bearish short-term market structure. Additionally, the 50 period moving average currently offers some resistance. If broken, this resistance could be used as an indication for a potential reversal to the upside.

If a reversal is seen to the upside, key resistance levels are currently around $33,000-$34,000 as well as $37,500, meaning a gain of 9 and 20 percent, respectively. However, it is yet too early to start looking for longs. Bitcoin needs to establish a further bullish price structure.

Therefore, a short position is the only real option right now. If Bitcoin price breaks the $30,000 mark, a retest of the level as a resistance can be used to short the market. Next support is located as far as $24,000, which would mean a further drop of 20 percent from the $30,000 price mark.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: conclusion

Short-term Bitcoin price prediction is neutral. Further price action development is needed to establish a clear preference for where the market is going next.

A move that breaks the $30,000 support would open up a lot of free room to the downside. However, until BTC/USD breaks the support, it is best to stay neutral and wait for further price action. Alternatively, if Bitcoin can move above $32,000, a short term long position could be made towards the $33,000-$34,000 resistance. Another technical level to watch is the descending trendline, which will likely signal an upcoming reversal to the upside if broken.

