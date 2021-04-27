TL;DR

Bitcoin price prediction takes cues from double bottom pattern formation

The bullish bounce back is following Fibonacci supports to reach higher levels

Lower low candlestick patterns threaten the current recovery

BTC/USD hovers near $55,000, where selling pressure may challenge uptrend

Cryptocurrency heat map by Coin360

Bitcoin price prediction shows shades of green as the recovery rally is trying to cross the $55,000 level. The bullish chart pattern of higher highs is also supporting the positive outlook. Bitcoin has shown resilience in the current environment and displayed that it can ward off consistent adverse news.

The recovery from the $47,000 lows has been gradual and built upon sound fundamentals. The downfall of the past two weeks has also toned down various overbought technical indicators on the larger timeframe daily charts. The rising volatility is also supporting the uptrend and helping the pair cross key resistance levels.

The Bollinger Bands are not overstretched but give sufficient room to Bitcoin to rise further. The momentum is definitely in an upslope, and there are signs of a renewed uptrend. The technical trendline is supporting more buy orders and the same is also reflecting in the volume data.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Recovery can gather pace beyond $55K

The past week’s downtrend that resulted in the price falling from $62,000 caused a 25 percent decline and ended up close to $47,000. The losses have been recovered in the current rally. The record-setting streak seems to be alive on the daily charts.

With major pessimistic news taking a backseat, the cryptocurrency world is also taking a breather. Most altcoins are recovering alongside Bitcoin. The bulls are eager to convert the current stagnation into another accumulation stage. The rising risk appetite is reflecting in the volume figures that are rising consistently. The uptick also shows the demand as traders are making the most of the small bull run.

The higher levels per Fibonacci extensions are currently in play, and the most prominent is the 261.8 percent Fibonacci level located at $65,000. The rising Bollinger Bands limits the upper price cap at $57,000, but a volume-powered breakout can change things quickly. As per Bitcoin price prediction, despite the increasing volatility, the pair’s fluctuations are minimal, and it is moving within a predictable range.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart: BTC is range-bound but upward bound

Bitcoin price chart by TradingView

Bitcoin may remain in a tight range, with a positive outlook. BTC/USD is looking to go upwards as the decline is now in control. The technical perspective looks stable since most readings are giving neutral to bullish signals. The RSI is at 61 level and in an upward momentum. As per Bitcoin price prediction studies, the MACD indicator is yet to complete a fully bullish crossover, but it is not harmful either.

The Stochastic RSI shows the dots below the rising channel, meaning it is headed higher. The Fibonacci support levels at $53,100 and $50,000 are supporting the price from underneath. The most crucial pattern to discuss right now is the double bottom pattern painting a bullish picture on the charts. It is likely responsible for the quick rise towards the $55,000 level, and Bitcoin bears cover shorts. The reversal has also provided bulls ample opportunity to defend the lower support at a $50,000 pivot point.

The clouds haven’t yet vanished wholly, and technical indicators can turn bearish on the hourly charts according to Bitcoin price prediction. The bulls must maintain the momentum and use the volatility to keep the price above $53,000 to reach $60,000 this week.

Bitcoin price prediction conclusion: BTC/USD must close above $55,000

Bitcoin is rising to cross $55,000. What’s crucial is whether BTC/USD can hold onto these gains and remain on course to higher levels. The January-March trendline has many successive Fibonacci levels that can act as support and resistance levels. The Bitcoin price prediction states that the pair must close successfully above $55,000 for consecutive days to maintain the bullish momentum.

In case the current rally falters, the price can quickly retrace the journey. The worrisome development can take the BTC/USD pair towards $47,000 levels once again and challenge the lower supports at $45,000. The decline can also trigger a massive selling spree that can wipe out the current gains. As per Bitcoin price prediction, the BTC/USD is counting on a pivot point at $50,000 to reach higher levels.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.