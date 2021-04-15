TL;DR Breakdown

BTC finds support at $62,000.

Next support at $61,000.

Local resistance at $63,500.

Today’s Bitcoin price prediction is bullish as the market has retraced 5 percent and rejected further downside around $62,000. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to consolidate today as it prepares to make another push higher later this week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market has traded with mixed results. The market leader, Bitcoin, has lost 2.6 percent, while Ethereum has gained 3.3 percent. BNB, ADA, XRP, XLM trade with a 5-7 percent loss, while VET and LINK are among the best performers from the major altcoins, with a gain of 14 and 9 percent, respectively.

BTC/USD opened at $62,971 after a new all-time high was set just below $65,000 yesterday, and a retracement of around 5 percent was made over the following hours. Overnight, the Bitcoin price action moved slightly higher and reached a minor resistance level of $63,500. Until this level is broken, we expect BTC to consolidate as it prepares for another push higher later this week.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours

The BTC/USD price moved in a range of $61,554 – $64,863, indicating a good amount of volatility. Trading volume has remained practically unchanged and still totals $74.8 billion. The total market cap stands at $1.18 trillion, meaning a market dominance of 52.86 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart – BTC rejects further downside below $62,000

On the 4-hour chart, BTC shows rejection for further downside as soon as the previous major resistance around $62,000 was retested as support.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Overall, Bitcoin continues gaining ground as a new all-time high was set just below the $65,000 price mark. Over the past days, BTC/USD has increased by 17 percent from the last major swing low of $55,500.

From there, Resistance around $61,000 prevented the market from moving higher for several days. However, on Tuesday, a sharp spike higher broke through both the $61,000 and $62,000 resistance levels. Highly bullish Bitcoin price action momentum slowed down around $63,500, indicating some resistance around the area.

Early Yesterday, another small spike higher was set as the market peaked just below the $65,000. Over the following hours, BTC/USD started retracing rather quickly as it dropped by 5 percent until support was found around the $62,000 previous resistance. Further downside was rejected, and a new higher low was established at $61,277.

Overnight, BTC/USD started slowly pushing higher again until local resistance around $63,500 was reached. Right now, Bitcoin respects this price mark, meaning that we will likely see consolidation around this resistance and the $62,000 support over the following hours.

When Bitcoin breaks either above the $63,500 resistance, we can expect further upside, with the $65,000 current all-time high resistance being the level to watch. If Bitcoin price momentum can continue moving higher, we should reach the major price target at $70,000 over the next few days.

As mentioned in our previous Bitcoin price prediction, the $62,000 previous major resistance was retested as support late yesterday.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Conclusion

Bitcoin price prediction is bullish; however, we expect the market to consolidate later today around the $62,000 – $63,500 price range. When the $63,500 local resistance is broken, we expect another push higher as bulls attempt to push the Bitcoin price to even further highs.

