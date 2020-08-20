The Bitcoin price line fell below the $11700 level on the 19th of August. Kaotic is a Trading View analyst who is of the opinion that the BTC price will observe a pullback before it will be able to rise past the $12000 mark.

1-Day Bitcoin price analysis

Bitcoin price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency was observed trading at the $11977.47 mark as the day began. At its lowest, the price stood at $11629.58. The cryptocurrency traded at $11773.51 US Dollars at the time of writing.

Will Bitcoin price observe a pullback next?

The Trading View analyst Kaotic highlighted an ascending triangle over the 1-Day chart for the BTCUSD trading pair. The analyst believes that the price line will rise towards the $13000 mark after a brief pullback.

Bitcoin price chart by Trading View

The ascending triangle began in March 2020 and the BTC price rose towards the $11000 level by July. The BTCUSD trading pair ran into a strong resistance near the $12000 mark, and the analyst believes that BTC price has not spent enough time in the lower price zones to be able to break past the $12000 resistance.

Bitcoin is expected to fall towards the $10000 to $11000 range, where it will gain more momentum, followed by a retest of the $12000 resistance. In that scenario, the cryptocurrency will most likely break across the strong resistance and rise towards the $13000 mark.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.