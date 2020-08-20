Digital currency advocate John McAfee informed in a recent tweet that he would no longer be a part of the Ghost token project for what appears to be an in-house issue. For one thing, the cybersecurity expert blamed the incompetence of the team behind the Ghost. Meanwhile, the Ghost token dropped by 50 percent on the day of the announcement.

John McAfee leaves Ghost token project

Precisely, McAfee announced his decision to leave the project team on Wednesday, citing management issues. He went as far as saying that the Ghost token project is doomed to fail without any doubt and apologized to many people who he led astray. McAfee’s tweet reads:

“I am abandoning the $Ghost project. Management is incapable of making a success of the project. It will, without a doubt, fail. I tried to explain the fundamental principles of management, but they fell on deaf ears. My apologies to those that I led astray. Sorry.”

Clear enough, McAfee didn’t exit the project amicably. The company had referred to the cybersecurity expert as a loose cannon, while he called one of the team members an idiot.

McAfee will replace Ghost token for his Phone service

In a separate tweet, McAfee disclosed that he would seek another cryptocurrency, probably a privacy-focused token, for his Ghost phone service, which is expected to launch by September 30. Nothing would change with the service, he said, except for the Ghost token. McAfee added:

“I added $Ghost to my Ghost ecosystem because I had his [Josh Case] assurance that he would be 100% focused on $Ghost. He never fulfilled that promise. I could no longer support a project managed by someone working on Clearpoll, Ethershare etc.”

Meanwhile, on the day of the announcement, the token took a 50 percent crash. Currently, it is trading at the price of $0.289838 at CoinGecko, and also sees a 24hour price change of -55 percent.